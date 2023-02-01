Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

These green sheep were spotted in a pasture in Switzerland. © Screenshot / Facebook.com

Sheep are true all-rounders: They provide milk and the coveted white wool. In Switzerland, the animals in a herd now had a different colour.

Munich/Collombey-Muraz – In Germany they live on farms and are often found in large numbers on pastures: sheep. The animals with the white fur have many uses in agriculture.

Various dairy products are made from the milk of the sheep. These include yoghurt and Cheese whose price recently made an Edeka customer almost despair. In addition, sheep’s wool serves as the basis for many textiles. Clothing made of wool is particularly popular in wintry temperatures because it warms against the cold.

Switzerland: Green sheep cause a stir – users wonder why their fur is not white

In Switzerland, residents of the municipality of Collombey-Muraz in the French-speaking part of the canton of Valais have now become aware of very special sheep. Their appearance caused general astonishment, since they lacked a characteristic feature. Their fur was not white as usual – but green like the meadow on which they grazed.

Pictures of the green sheep circulated on Facebook, and a user in a community group wanted to find out more. “At the risk of sounding like an idiot, I’d like to know why these sheep are green,” he wrote alongside several photos of the unusual animals. And added: “By the way, I’m sure I’m not the only one asking this question. Can someone give me an answer? Thanks in advance.”

Pretty unusual sight: A green sheep. © Screenshot / Facebook.com

Wild guesses about green sheep: “alien” animals or even mold problems?

No sooner had the user left his Facebook post than the lively guesswork began among other users. Not all of them were serious attempts to answer the original question. “Alien sheep,” quipped one user. “It’s so that you can directly produce green wool sweaters,” was another assumption. The green fur of the sheep could be purely a protective function, another user speculated: “Wolves don’t eat grass.” Another joking thesis was: “They move the carnival forward.” Or also: “They get moldy.” But sheep have a best-before date Not.

The comments also included users who had doubted their own sanity when they saw the sheep. “I thought I couldn’t see well anymore, so I’m not the only one,” said one user, who was really relieved. Meanwhile, a user took a more serious approach to what might be behind the green discoloration of the sheep. “I think it could be some kind of drug, maybe a mold or mite killer,” she said. And was thus on the trail of the solution to the phenomenon.

Breeder of the green sheep clarifies: Bacterial disease is to blame for discoloration of the animals

Because the breeder of the sheep also spoke up and enlightened the network community. The reason for the green color of his animals was anything but funny: an illness. Accordingly, the sheep had suffered from a mouth disease and had to be treated for it. A disinfectant solution, in which the animals had to step with their hooves, was supposed to combat the bacterial disease. Since some splashes of the solution also got onto the fur during this process, the sheep became discolored. “The spatters stick to the wool and also discolour the fleece,” the sheep farmer explained.

It remains to be seen whether the Swiss sheep will soon be able to present themselves in their usual white fur again. A conspecific, meanwhile, made it to national fame on another continent. In New Zealand, a sheep became a national icon – and even earned $ 100 million. (kh)