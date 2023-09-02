Home page politics

From: Falk Steiner

At that time they were still looking into each other’s eyes: Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and former BSI President Arne Schönbohm in August 2022. © Political-Moments/Imago

The former President of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) Arne Schönbohm has filed a lawsuit against his employer.

The interior minister had certainly imagined the end of the Berlin summer break differently: the former president of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), Arne Schönbohm, who was ousted from office by Nancy Faeser, is suing his employer. Formally, the proceedings before the Cologne Administrative Court are about 5,000 euros in damages. In fact, it’s about Schönbohm’s reputation – and thus about the one who is said to have damaged this reputation: Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser. Her actions against Schönbohm are now dangerous for the SPD politician herself – and at the worst possible time for her.

Satirical broadcast as a security risk

In mid-October 2022, Minister Schönbohm prohibited official business. The reason: A few days earlier, the ZDF satirist Jan Böhmermann had described the BSI President as a threat to Germany’s cyber security in a program – without being able to provide any concrete evidence. But at the head of the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Schönbohm was suddenly considered intolerable after the show.

But Schönbohm, CDU member and son of the former Brandenburg interior minister Jörg Schönbohm, was and is not a political official, like the presidents of the BKA and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. He could therefore not be placed on temporary retirement without further ado. What followed was an idiosyncratic long-distance duel: experts against the house management.

No misconduct could be proven against Schönbohm

Schönbohm was certain that he had always acted correctly as a civil servant. The BSI Vice President Gerhard Schabhüser wrote a letter to the ministry shortly before the ban on exercising his office, in which he called on the BMI to counter misrepresentations more actively. The operations would damage the reputation of the cyber security authority. And Schabhüser explained in minute detail why Schönbohm made no mistakes.

Faeser’s Ministry of the Interior was of little interest. It launched complicated reshuffle operations instead. At the end of the year, the budget committee paid more for the management position of the tiny federal academy for public administration at the beginning of December, so that it formally corresponded to Schönbohm’s salary level. In this way, the Federal Ministry of the Interior legally choked off a lawsuit by Schönbohm against the ban on conducting official business. Because he now had a new use, hardly contestable under civil service law. Schönbohm’s request to the Federal Ministry of the Interior to open formal disciplinary proceedings against him in order to have all allegations clarified was also not granted. Instead, the BMI took a completely different route.

Faeser wanted BfV to search for incriminating material

None other than the Federal Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, had her subordinate authorities look for indications of Schönbohm’s misconduct. This is shown by an internal document from the central department of the BMI that has now been published by Bild. Even the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, which is supposed to find and monitor terrorists, spies and enemies of democracy, should still be looking for evidence in March 2023 at Faeser’s request.

The officials in her house had long since considered the examination to be over – in favor of Schönbohm. The fact that an interior minister wants the constitutional protection to search for material incriminating against one of her own senior officials is probably a unique event in the history of the Federal Republic since reunification. Further relevant indications of misconduct by Schönbohm were not found even after Faeser’s intervention – as predicted by his own officials. In May, the investigation was then declared closed.

Faeser’s mistake becomes a problem in the election campaign

Faeser himself has not commented on the matter to this day. When asked about the process, the Minister of the Interior, who wants to become Prime Minister in Hesse in October, always reads the same statement: The BSI now has an excellent President in Claudia Plattner.

Schönbohm has now chosen the only way he has left to clear his name: He wants to have a court finding that Faeser and the Federal Ministry of the Interior have violated the duty of care that the employer has under civil service law. For the Minister of the Interior, the procedure comes at an inopportune time: she has to be asked again why she hastily removed Schönbohm from office – and to this day she cannot admit this mistake. And can a minister who is said to have personally violated her duty of care as an employer remain in office? It is no longer just the voters in Hesse who decide that, but also the administrative judges in Cologne.

In the evening, the Federal Ministry of the Interior was taciturn about Schönbohm’s complaint: “As usual, it could not comment on possible individual personnel matters”. Even the former BSI President himself does not comment on the facts.