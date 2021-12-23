‘It’s not up to you, it’s up to me’, they say in Meppen, just across the border in Germany. Yes, these 21 Supras are all breaking up. In fact, a large part has already been dismantled. It sounds a shame – and it actually is – but these Supras may not be sold to consumers. They have been placed by Toyota at the dismantling company to be disassembled into parts. Only the airbags and the bodywork may not be sold, the rest is for sale.

It happens more often that brand new and relatively young cars end up at a dismantling company without damage. The reasons vary. For example, it could have been test cars that had a hard life. Or just pre-production models that weren’t quite ready yet. Qualitatively, there are a few things wrong with them and brands do not want them to reach consumers.

Why Are These 21 Toyota Supras Breaking Up?

The company cannot share the reason why these unused Supras have to be dismantled. It sometimes happens that something goes wrong in production, but because it is so expensive to shut down the factory, production continues to run. For example, the cars of this batch lack certain options and are not suitable for sale. They are then auctioned to dismantling companies who are then obliged to disassemble them.

Can’t they start a racing class with it?

If those 21 Supras can no longer be sold on public roads, you can still have plenty of fun with them. We were thinking of a nice racing class at Zandvoort with about fifteen cars. That leaves you five for spare parts. You can then build a nice racing simulator from the latter. But unfortunately, the Kempers dismantling company is contractually obliged to demonstrably destroy the bodies and airbags.

This might hurt even more

Photo(s): Autorecycling Kempers GmbH

The Supras aren’t the only cars that hurt to look at. At Kempers there are also two very fat Audis waiting for a fateful end. Both damage free. The first is a white Audi A1 Quattro. The brand built only 333 production units of this rare hatchback. In the front is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 256 hp. Today, the cars easily fetch 50,000 euros. If you are looking for a unique set of rims…

Photo(s): Autorecycling Kempers GmbH

This Audi R8 is also waiting for its end. Both the R8 and the A1 Quattro come from Audi and were test cars there. ‘Test cars are sometimes only released by specific departments after a long time. Sometimes we have even older models,” a Kempers spokesperson told TopGear. Unfortunately, you can no longer save them.