Trucks and trailers of truck combinations often have a mini door at the back. But what is it for and why don’t they all have one?

If a truck or trailer is equipped with such a small extra door, it is usually a matter of refrigerated or frozen vehicles. Because the doors of these types of trucks close very well, the air would quickly become stale if the temperature rises after unloading, or if the vehicle is not cooled. This could quickly cause germs or molds to form as a result of condensation.

Same effect as switched off fridge

The effect can be compared to a refrigerator that is switched off with the door closed. After a week, the refrigerator is full of mold and mildew. The small valve in the back of trucks or trailers is used to ventilate the cargo area when not in use, or when the cooling system is turned off. So if you see a refrigerated truck driving with the hatch open, you know it’s empty. See also Russian invasion of Ukraine during Olympics - Beijing before balancing act

There is also a door at the front

The open tailgate is only vented during the journey by the underpressure of the airflow behind the truck. This is because there is often also one at the front, high at the top. So it goes on like this. You can’t just look through the open shutters: they either have a grid on the inside or outside, or a labyrinth of sheet metal to prevent foreign objects or animals from entering.





