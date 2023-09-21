Because today there is no IT Alert in Rome and Lazio: the alarm has been postponed. The reason

The IT Alert public alarm was supposed to be triggered today, 21 September 2023, in Rome and Lazio. The test, which has already touched many other regions of Italy, has instead been postponed to a later date. But why? What’s the reason? There will therefore be no message on the cell phone at 12 o’clock, due to the weather alert. Today, in fact, a yellow alert for thunderstorms is expected in Lazio.

In fact, these tests may undergo variations in the event that the regional systems are engaged in activities due to any alerts in place on the days of the test or for other emergency situations. The date on which the IT alert will be recovered in Lazio is not known at the time of writing.

What it is, what it is for and how it works

A test that already started in the summer and has gradually continued in the various regions. As mentioned, this is a test, so no worries. Just read the message to unlock your device. “It-Alert. This is a test message from the Italian alarm system. Once operational it will alert you in the event of a serious emergency. For information go to the website and fill out the questionnaire”, this is the text of the message.

The objective is to encourage timely information to people potentially involved in an event that mobilizes civil protection. Schools of all levels and all universities in Lazio will also be involved in the experiment on September 21st. User responses to the questionnaire will allow us to improve the It-Alert tool. In essence, when the service is fully operational, citizens who reside in an area affected by a serious emergency or an imminent or ongoing catastrophic event will be able to receive timely information on their mobile phones.

The test does not affect the privacy of citizens. This technology does not collect any sensitive data and is one-way. The experimentation, which will involve the entire national territory, will serve to fine-tune the system and verify any critical issues. When operational, IT-alert will be used for the following types of risk in the field of civil protection, currently foreseen by the Directive of 7 February 2023:

tsunami generated by an earthquake;

collapse of a large dam;

volcanic activity, relating to the volcanoes Vesuvius, Campi Flegrei, Vulcano and Stromboli;

nuclear accidents or radiological emergency situation;

major accidents in establishments subject to the legislative decree of 26 June 2015, n. 105 (Seveso Directive);

intense rainfall.

Today the test will take place in Veneto and Valle d’Aosta, while on the 26th it will be the turn of Liguria, Abruzzo and the province of Trento. The province of Bolzano will conclude on October 13th. “By the end of 2023 – we read on the website – tests will be carried out in the other Regions and in the Autonomous Provinces of Bolzano and Trento”.