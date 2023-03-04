Did Fernando Alonso finally make the right choice in his career? That seems to be the case during the 2nd free practice for the GP of Bahrain. The Spanish driver sets the fastest time during that training. But that’s just training. Now the teams and drivers can practice one more time before it comes to the marbles.

For the last time this weekend we ride in the afternoon. When we start qualifying later, it will be 6 p.m. in Bahrain (4 p.m. Dutch time). The sun has set by then, making the track colder. Matters such as tire wear and the build-up of tire temperature are therefore not representative during this training. That’s why it’s pretty quiet on the track.

Can Stroll participate?

That is a bit of a question for this training. During the practice sessions on Friday, the pace is good at Stroll. When he puts more effort into the second free practice session, his wrist injury plays up. As a result, he steers with one hand entering turn 1. Today he manages to use two hands. The driver himself says opposite Sky Sports that he can drive.

“I feel like I can definitely drive no problem” 💪 Lance Stroll gives an update on how he’s feeling after his practice sessions on Friday 👇 pic.twitter.com/S3NfEuxolk — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 4, 2023

He also leaves that during the third training. Stroll eventually sets the seventh fastest time. At the end of the training, the fast guys do another lap on the soft tyre. Fernando Alonso is the fastest here. Max Verstappen follows at 0.005 seconds. Nyck de Vries does not get further than the nineteenth time. Let’s hope that it will be as exciting at the front as in this training.

Bahrain 3rd Free Practice in 2023

Fernando Alonso Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Lewis Hamilton Charles Lecerc

What time does F1 start in Bahrain?

Saturday

Qualification: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 4:00 PM