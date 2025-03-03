Why there is always a full moon during Holy Week

Every year, the faithful expect Holy Week, a period of great religious significance for the Christian community, marked by processions, liturgical acts and celebrations with great tradition in Spain. However, a peculiar and constant astronomical phenomenon accompanies this event: the full moon.

This natural cycle seems to coincide with the festivities of Holy Week year after year, generating curiosity about the relationship between them. Although it is not strictly true that there is always a full moon during these days, it can be said that the full moon is always close to Easter celebrations, since both are linked by an astronomical criterion that dates back more than a thousand years.

Relationship between the full moon and the determination of Easter

The relationship between the full moon and Holy Week is linked to the way the Catholic Church determines the date of Easter. The council of Nicea, held in 325, established that Holy Week would be held on the first Sunday after the first full moon that occurs after the spring equinox, that is, after March 20.

This astronomical formula makes, every year, Holy Week and the full moon are closely related, although not always exactly the same day. What is constant is that the full moon will occur within a period close to the date of Easter.

This calculation of the Easter date is a clear example of how the Church integrates the natural cycles of the Moon and the Sun in its religious rituals. The fact that the date of Holy Week depends on the lunar phase and the spring equinox underlines the importance of nature in Christian beliefs and traditions.

The coincidence between the full moon and Holy Week is not only an astronomical phenomenon, but also a deeply rooted religious symbolism.

The visual and symbolic impact of the full moon

It is important to note that, although the full moon always occurs close to Holy Week, its exact date varies every year. This is because the lunar calendar and the solar calendar do not coincide perfectly, so the full moon does not always fall on the same date. Thus, the first Sunday after the full moon can vary between March 22 and April 25, according to the lunar cycle, which generates that the full moon occurs on different dates within the same holiday.

Despite this variability, the phenomenon of the full moon remains a central element in the celebrations of Holy Week, offering a spectacular visual contrast during religious processions and acts, especially at night, when heaven illuminates with its brilliant light.

This astronomical phenomenon also has implications in the popular tradition, which has made the moon full a symbol. In some cultures, the full moon is considered during Holy Week is a positive omen.

The scientific and cultural impact of the lunar phenomenon

On the other hand, the relationship between the full moon and Holy Week is not limited to the religious sphere. Astronomers and scientists explain that the date of Easter is not arbitrary, but responds to a precise calculation that involves both the observation of the stars and the Christian calendar.

The influence of the full moon on the events of Holy Week is, therefore, based on well -established astronomical principles, which has ensured that this phenomenon is repeated, generating a constant celebration in line with the lunar cycles.