The orange noose that hung from a gallows in front of the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 features in the very first episode of the science fiction series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as a warning to an alien civilization: this is where extreme political polarization leads. Captain Christopher Pike of Starship Enterprise (played by Anson Mount) not only prevents aliens from starting a devastating civil war by displaying these images, but also builds a useful bridge to anchor the latest series of the star-faring franchise in the present.

With the arrival of SkyShowtime, Dutch viewers can receive it well by critics Strange New Worlds to see. The ten episodes of the first season, which aired earlier this year in the US on the Paramount+ service, feature prominently in the new streaming service’s catalog. The prequel series follows the adventures of the famous starship Enterprise in the three years before Captain James T. Kirk – known for the series from the 1960s – takes the helm from main character Pike. That iconic role of William Shatner is played here by Paul Wesley, who is best known for his role in teen drama series The Vampire Diaries. Other well-known characters return, such as science officer Spock and linguist Nyota Uhura. Where Nurse Christine Chapel and Doctor M’Benga in the original Star Trekseries were just footnotes, they form in Strange New Worlds the core of the crew.

The formula of Strange New Worlds is above all an updated version of the one from the sixties. “The Enterprise stumbles upon a new alien society, helps them out of trouble and travels on to the next planet,” American critic Alan Sepinwall sums up the show. “It’s surprising how well this format still works after all these years.” According to actress Rebecca Romijn, who plays the role of chief officer Una Chin-Riley, this is because Strange New Worlds has the same “uplifting” tone as the original series. “It is a show full of light and color, but with a message,” she says during an interview in Amsterdam. “As a child I watched the reruns of the original series and they always sparked discussions in our home: about life on other planets, discoveries and nurturing curiosity. There is hope Star Trek.”

The biggest in streamland

Strange New Worlds is one of five currently running Star Trek-series (Discovery, Picard, prodigy and Lower Decks). With this number, the sci-fi franchise, along with Star Wars, also the largest in streamland. It’s also the most shows that Star Trek ever had at the same time. Between 1987 and 2005, four different series were released consecutively. Add to the almost nine hundred episodes the thirteen films that were released in cinemas between 1979 and 2016, and it is clear that Star Trek paved the way for today’s cinematic worlds full of superheroes and dragons.

Because of all the attention that series like House of the Dragon, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the many Marvel and Star Warsseries in recent years, continuing to build on the Star Trekuniverse, beyond the fans, largely out of sight. And that’s a shame, writes reviewer Mark Hale in the New York Times. Because although the Star Trekfranchise is ‘quiet’, he says the series feels less contrived than the competition. „Where additions to the Marvel and Star Warscatalogs seem calculated and feel like homework, the ‘we’ll just try’ approach makes pull that they are accessible. Even if this makes it less clear ‘must see’ television.”

Unlike the turn-of-the-century series, Star Trek itself, and its canonical history, in 2022 no longer so serious. Take animated series for example Lower Decks, a sitcom that focuses on the lowest-ranking officers on a spaceship. While they are calibrating equipment or cleaning shuttles, they end up sideways in ‘typical’ Star Trek-adventures such as a bridge officer who accidentally gains divine powers and wants to eat the ship. That playfulness and light-heartedness is a breath of fresh air at a time when franchises with nostalgia and religious clinging to canon compete for the viewer’s scarce attention.

Starship Enterprise in a scene from the new series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Photo Marni Grossman /Paramount+

Utopian view

Where, for example, the excellent Star Warsdrama series Andoro shows the bitter reality of civilians being shattered by a fascist regime, there is simply more to laugh about Star Trek. Admittedly, it’s still a franchise that’s very political. In 1968, the original series showed one of the first interracial kisses on American television. It gave viewers a utopian glimpse into a future where the divisions of the 1960s were far behind them. The great enemies like the Klingons present a contemporary enemy in each series, from communists to nationalists. “We are still dealing with issues and controversies that exist on Earth,” actor Ethan Peck explains in an interview. “Racism, inequality, how we treat each other and solve problems together.” That doesn’t stop him, like the serious Spock, from appearing in an episode of Strange New Worlds accidentally switches bodies with someone.

The power of Star Trek as a ‘silent franchise’ is about twisting fan expectations and experimenting with storytelling. So stands for the upcoming season of Strange New Worlds a crossover episode planned with Lower Decks. “I’ve seen my animated self,” says Romijn with a big smile on her face. “That was so cool.” What this episode looks like and whether the mixing of actors and animated characters works is not important. because Star Trek proves that it believes in its own mission: to boldly explore new territory.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds can now be seen via SkyShowtime.