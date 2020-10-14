Because of the pandemic, young people have had to do without a lot in the past few months and now they still have to listen to the accusation that they are ruthless hedonistsbecause after months of isolation they celebrated the lukewarm late summer nights – and thus worsened the infection rate.

They heard that the rising corona numbers are the result of their dangerous carelessness, for which everyone is now paying a high price. Politicians reacted to the debauchery with curfew and alcohol bans. And the majority of society with incomprehension and accusations.

On Monday, Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey tried to mediate in the generation conflict and warned against condemning young people across the board for the rapid increase in corona infections. “The line does not go between old and young, but between sensible and unreasonable,” Giffey stated, saying that one should not play off old against young.

Today’s adolescents want more participation

So young people shouldn’t get the feeling of being a scapegoat. You may not have a mandatory right to party, but you have a right to more understanding and involvement. Isolation and reticence annoy everyone, but the young are the age group for whom the exhaustion of personal freedom is a matter of course. It is literally a part of personality development. For them, it can be downright disruptive to development if bars are pushed everywhere.

This is ignored in the “question of guilt”. With blanket criticism, accusations of hedonism and the age-old lament about the moral decline of young people, you will not change your mind on this issue. It might even increase the boys’ feeling that they are not heard and that they are left alone with their own fears and needs.

For years, youth studies have shown that today’s adolescents want more political and social participation. So there is a generation that has a social sense of duty and acts accordingly. Take the climate movement, for example, which in the end only became necessary because the elderly behaved with disparity towards the younger ones.

And now is it required of the young that cross-generational responsibility that is not exemplified by the adults themselves?

Show more understanding for wrongdoing

It should be remembered, for example, that in the height of the pandemic, despite concerns, church services and hardware stores were declared a priority, while youth offers fell by the wayside. Demonstrations also took place in which adults without masks were walking close together.

Of course, one does not justify the other, and infection events can now be better assigned to the parties than to the demonstrations before. But it is also true that the corona conflict must not become a zero-sum game of generations – motto: You do not care about our future and we do not care about your health.

Pulling together also means showing more understanding for wrongdoing and looking for alternatives instead of reproaching each other. It is enough for the youth to worry about their future. Your presence should be as carefree as possible.