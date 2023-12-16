Saturday, December 16, 2023, 11:48



The Christmas Lottery draws and Children's Lottery They are related for many reasons. The most obvious is that both are celebrated during the Christmas holidays. In fact, the first is considered to be the starting signal, while the second is the closing, with Three Kings Day. Likewise, the money also circulates between both, since there are many who reinvest the amount won with a smaller prize or a refund from the Christmas Lottery in the Children's Lottery.

Curiously, despite their similarities, the organization of both draws is completely different and, when watching them on television, a layman might think that they have nothing to do with each other. In terms of pace, they could not be more different: while the Christmas Lottery takes up practically the entire morning, the Children's Lottery is resolved in just half an hour. But, at first glance, the most notable difference is in the number of drums. And, while the December 22 draw is characterized by using only two rotating spheres, the Three Kings' Day draw uses the multiple drum system, with five of them.

This peculiarity may shock those who are not familiar with the regulations. To understand it, you have to know that in the Christmas Lottery draw there is one drum that contains all the numbers entered, while the second drum contains the prizes. During the celebration, a ball is drawn from each one, so that each prize is associated with a ball with a five-digit winning number.

In the Children's Lottery, however, a fixed script of prizes is followed, from lowest to highest amount, and then a figure is drawn from each of the five enabled pots. These five withdrawals make up the complete number each receives. prize drawn. That is, instead of taking a single ball with a five-digit number from a drum, five drums are used to compose, one by one, the five figures of each lucky number.

This difference in organization allows, unlike the Christmas Lottery, the Children's Lottery prizes to be drawn more quickly. Such is the speed of the celebration that there is not even room for the traditional singing of the children of San Ildefonso, but rather the results are recited dryly. In turn, this sobriety and dynamism make the Lotería del Niño a more enjoyable draw for the impatient, while the Lotería del Niño is more popular with those who prefer to extend the celebration as much as possible.