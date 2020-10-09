They are everywhere: newspapers, magazines, social networks, office conversations … They are sex toys for women. Their visibility is such that today we perceive them as something cool, funky and funky. A commendable new status. But at the same time, sex toys for men continue to be sordid. Which establishes a curious paradox: you might think that, since male masturbation is more normalized than female masturbation, so should men’s toys. And yet it happens exactly the other way around.

For centuries, and until recently, women have been deprived of the right to pleasure. They were in the world, according to the most stagnant ideologies, to bring children, which limited the sexual act to this end. Whether or not he felt pleasure in the course of it was secondary, and certainly few men cared that they would get it. Longing for it was typical of women of dubious morality, it was thought. On the contrary, it has traditionally been accepted that men have “other needs” (that expression was used) and that since adolescence they try to satisfy them. The father boasted proudly of having discovered porn magazines under his son’s bed, although, to tell the truth, that he hid them indicated that this intimate liturgy embarrassed him if it came to light.

Study results differ in the prevalence of masturbation between men and women. In the 1940s, the one known as Kinsey report (the volumes Sexual behavior in the human male, from 1948, and Sexual behavior in the human female, 1953, by the biologist Albert Kinsey of the University of Indiana) revealed that 62% of American women were already masturbating by then. In general, as indicated this research from 2011It is assumed that adolescent boys masturbate more often and from a younger age than girls. But, on the other hand, 15% of men and 21% of women admit to having ever used one of these gadgets, according to a study published in 2014 in Sex Health. That is to say: they masturbate more, but they resort more to pleasure toys. Another study sentence that they, although they touch each other less, reap greater enjoyment from this practice.

The growing popularity of sex toys for women contradicts any idea related to shame and radically overturns the doctrines of the past. “It is curious, because male masturbation has been more socially accepted than female masturbation (although in both cases it has always been stigmatized), and sex toys for men should be more socially accepted than those for women,” he tells ICON Hallie lieberman, professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology (USA), historian of sexuality and author of the book Buzz: The stimulating history of the sex toy, 2017 (“Buzz: The Exhilarating Story of the Sex Toy”). He has published articles in scientific journals such as Sexuality & Culture, Journal of Positive Sexuality or Enterprise & Society.

The media boom for vibrators and suckers is relatively new, but sex meetings have been around for a longer time. tuppersex, in which groups of friends meet to try and buy these tasty products. It’s hard to imagine a gathering of straight men for this purpose. This divergence was probably the first step towards greater acceptance of some toys than others.

“I think there are several reasons why these gatherings attract women and not men,” analyzes Hallie Lieberman. “First, women have the freedom to discuss sex with each other without fear of questioning their sexuality. Straight men generally don’t have that freedom: if they said they were going to a sex toy party, people might make assumptions about their sexuality. sexuality. Second, women are used to having these kinds of Tupperware-style house parties. They have been the target of these kinds of marketing multilevel for decades, and most sex toy house parties are part of these marketing pyramid-style “.

In general, it seems more likely that a conversation about sex toys will emerge in a group of women than men. As it points the sexologist Georgina Burgos, “Between men they will talk less. In any case, they will talk about a toy they use as a couple. Saying in the office: ‘I use a vibrator to stimulate the prostate’, almost certainly will not happen. Because, in general, men prefer not to share aspects for which they think they can be criticized or attributed a problem “. A qualm that reduces exposure to male toys.

Luis Ayuso, Professor of Sociology at the University of Granada and co-author of the book Spaniards and sexuality in the 21st century, published by the CIS (2014), believes that the rage for female sex toys is due to several factors. “First of all, today women have a higher level of studies than a few years ago, which gives rise to a greater openness on their part. We have data that women with university studies are the ones who have dared the most to use Chinese balls. And currently in the university there are more girls than boys, “he argues.

“Secondly,” she continues, “we tend towards a much more secularized society: the religious factor, which inhibited many women from living their sexuality, has been declining. There is also a relaxation of social norms, which allows women to embrace For example, the erotic novel. Another aspect is that we go to more individualized societies, which explains the rise of masturbation, both in men and in women. And more hedonistic: experimentation, the search for pleasure is more present in the day In addition, in women the subject of self-knowledge of the body is important “.

Lieberman believes that the male sex toy remains stigmatized, and in part it is because of a misunderstood manly itch. “I think sex toys for men look ridiculous because it is assumed that real men don’t need them; they can get by just using their hands. The idea of ​​a mature man who has been trying to orgasm since he was 13 years old by resorting to a special device might seem ridiculous, “he says.

No one doubts that women also do well with their hands, “but vibrators can give some women who have never had an orgasm with their hands the ability to reach them. Research shows that orgasms with vibrators are more intense than without Women can also have multiple orgasms more easily with vibrators than by hand, “says Hallie Lieberman.

An anatomical factor also comes into play. An area especially sensitive to pleasure such as the clitoris is more difficult to stimulate through penetration. “Men can have orgasms easily with sex from penis in vagina, whereas women are less likely to do so because [la penetración] does not provide much clitoral stimulation. It is because it is located on the outside and not inside the vagina. So women aren’t necessarily being more sexual, they’re just using sex toys to bridge the orgasm gap. “

On the other hand, some toys for men can provoke rejection in potential customers (heterosexual) precisely because of scruples related to anatomy. As Georgina Burgos says, “toys are accepted for both sexes, but there may be certain products that generate some conflict derived from the beliefs of some men. The vibrator to stimulate the prostate can throw them back: ‘I’m not going to have anal sex’, they think. They may not like that kind of stimulus. “

Finally, there is the message of self-reliance that feminism sends. “More and more it is admitted that women masturbate and it is almost a vindication,” says sexologist Georgina Burgos. “I think feminism has influenced the way we think about sex toys since the 1960s,” adds Lieberman. “In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Betty Dodson argued that masturbation was a of the keys to women’s liberation by allowing women to orgasm without a partner, and organized workshops to teach women how to use the Hitachi Magic Wand vibrator. Although many mainstream feminists and even radicals didn’t like it. But feminism is finally catching up to what Dodson argued fifty years ago. I think the mainstream feminist movement has embraced sex toys as a route to sexual self-reliance, and I think it has had an influence. “

As Georgina Burgos argues, “yes, there may be social pressure. It seems that now women have to be hypersexual and put their sexuality in view because if not, something seems to happen to them. Yes, there may be more pressure for women show that and less for men to show. We have gone from a time when sex could be a taboo issue for women to that if they do not have an active sex life, they have a problem. This is influencing the way they people manifest their sexuality. “

