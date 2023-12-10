Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/12/2023 – 19:49

Were the gigantic structures of Gunung Padang, in Indonesia, the result of a natural phenomenon or engineering from an ancient advanced civilization? Depending on the answer, the history of humanity would have to be rewritten. A fierce discussion arose among archaeologists, involving nothing less than the history of humanity, after a study by Indonesian researchers made headlines around the world.

In the article, published on October 20 in the specialized journal Archaeological Prospection, the group states that the oldest pyramid in the world is in Indonesia, at the prehistoric site of Gunung Padang, in West Java. The structure, according to scientists, was built 27 thousand years ago.

Of course, researchers are not always unanimous, but what is unusual is the scientific community asking for a review of the study, as reported by Nature magazine.

Completion of the Indonesian study would imply a review of human history

The Indonesian study's conclusion doesn't quite fit into history as we know it today. The 4,600-year-old stepped pyramid of King Djoser of Ancient Egypt is considered the first colossal pyramid. The oldest known megalithic site, Göbekli Tepe in Turkey, was built around 11,000 years ago; in the same country is Catalhöyük, the oldest known city, dating back 9 thousand years.

Of course, people were living on Earth before that. But before the last great Ice Age, they were nomads who lived by hunting and gathering. The transition to complex societies began only in the Holocene, 11,700 years ago, when people settled in places, living in larger settlements.

The research was conducted in Gunung Padang between 2011 and 2014 by a team led by Danny Hilman Natawidjaja from the National Research and Innovation Agency (Brin) in Bandung, Indonesia. According to scientists, the structure consists of five stone terraces staggered like steps, supported by walls and connected by stairs, all under an extinct volcano.

The group points to four layers that would represent different construction phases. The innermost and oldest would be a “carefully shaped” hardened lava core; Other layers of rock would have been placed on top of it, as if they were bricks.

It is possible to determine the age of these layers through radiocarbon analysis. According to the study, the first phase of construction occurred between 27 thousand and 16 thousand years ago. New overlays would have been made between 8 thousand and 7.5 thousand years ago. The last layer – which includes the stepped terraces – would be between 4 thousand and 3,100 years old. Researchers speculated that the interior of the pyramid could even house hidden chambers.

Human creation or work of nature?

For Flint Dibble, an archaeologist at Cardiff University, in the United Kingdom, this is not quite the case.

Speaking to Nature, he says that the Gunung Padang complex emerged naturally, and that there is no clear evidence that the layers are the work of human hands – perhaps they added a few elements, like at the top of the hill, for example. “When material rolls down a hill, it settles on its own,” explains Dibble.

Indonesian geologist Natawidjaja disagrees: the pillar-shaped stones are too large to have simply rolled down on their own. “The organized and massive nature of these stones, some weighing up to 300 kilograms, precludes the likelihood of transportation over great distances.”

Archaeologists also disagree about a dagger-shaped stone. “The regular geometry and special composition of this object, as well as its materials, which have nothing to do with the surrounding rocks, suggest that its origin is the work of human hands”, maintains Natawidjaja, who is co-author of the study.

For Dibble, this is unlikely: there are “no signs that the stone was shaped by man”, and he says that, even if some data are correct, the conclusions about the site and its age are not justified. “I'm surprised the study was published this way,” he says.

Our ancestors lived in caves

Natawidjaja explains why the pyramid has become a symbol of high civilization: it is not easy to build them; Advanced masonry skills are required.

And that's where the problem lies. Because it is extremely questionable whether people of that time were already capable of erecting such complex structures.

Brin archaeologist in Indonesia, Lutfi Yondri also has his doubts. From his research, he concluded that people in the region lived in caves between 12,000 and 6,000 years ago – long after the supposed construction of the pyramid. Furthermore, no evidence of sophisticated stone work was found during the excavations.

Traces of an ancient advanced civilization?

The audacious theory of an ancient advanced civilization was also covered in the Netflix documentary “Ancient Apocalypse” (2022). In it, British Graham Hancock defends the idea that an advanced global civilization was decimated 12 thousand years ago, at the end of the last Ice Age.

According to Hancock, there are traces all over the world that prove the existence of an advanced civilization of this type – a thesis that seems to have helped the Indonesian archaeological team, as they explicitly thank the British for reviewing their study.

Lack of evidence of settlement

According to Bill Farley, an archaeologist at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, the study does not provide evidence for the existence of a high culture during the last Ice Age. Although the soil samples have been accurately dated, there are no traces of human activities, such as charcoal or bone fragments, Farley notes to Nature.

For him, people should honor Gunung Padang for what it is – “an amazing, important and cool place” – and nothing more.

Study will be reevaluated

To clarify the controversy, the journal Archaeological Prospection and its publisher, Wiley, began an investigation of the article. And that can take time.

Natawidjaja hopes that the controversy has not provoked hostilities within archaeology. “We are really open to all researchers in the world who want to come to Indonesia and conduct a research program on Gunung Padang,” he says. “We know very little about our human history.”

On this at least, many in archeology would agree with him.