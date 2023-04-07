The franchise donkey kong country is one of the most beloved in the line of Nintendoand it was definitely one of the top-notch releases for Super nintendo. Name DKC has become synonymous with most of the adventures of donkey kongbut have you ever stopped to think where that name comes from?

The part of donkey kong it’s easy enough, but why add “Country” in the end? Now we have an answer to that question. A fan reached out to the former developer of RAREKev Bayliss, to ask where the name came from donkey kong countryand it turns out that the origins come from the game’s codename.

“Originally it was called ‘The Country Project’ because RareLtd it was located in the countryside, so Nintendo decided to keep it in the name! There you have it!” Bayliss replied.

Know the origins of the name Country It’s a nice little piece of history Nintendo, and the way things came together is great. There is something about the origins of the name and its path to the final name that fits very well with Nintendo and their philosophies. Sometimes the simplest explanations are the best.

Via: GoNintendo