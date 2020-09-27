In Armenia and Azerbaijan, a fierce battle has erupted over a piece of land. Both the countries have declared their war against each other and have brought their troops to the front. Meanwhile Armenia has implemented martial law in its country, claiming that it has killed two Azerbaijan helicopters. Russia has also jumped into the fray to end the fierce conflict between the two countries. The Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement urging both countries to immediately ceasefire.The two countries want to occupy a part of the name Nagorno-Karabakh spread over 4400 square kilometers. The Nagorno-Karabakh region is internationally part of Azerbaijan but is occupied by ethnic factions of Armenia. In 1991, the people of this region declared themselves independent of Azerbaijan and declared part of Armenia. Azerbaijan rejected his action completely. Thereafter, there are frequent conflicts between the two countries at certain intervals.

What is the history of this struggle

Armenia and Azerbaijan were liberated between 1918 and 1921. Even at the time of independence, the two countries did not have any special friendship due to the border dispute. After the end of the First World War, a third of these two countries separated the Transcaucasian Federation. Which is now known as Georgia. These three countries joined the Soviet Union in 1922. During this time, the great Russian leader Joseph Stalin gave a part of Azerbaijan (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia. This part was traditionally under the occupation of Azerbaijan but the people living here were of Armenian descent.

Tension aroused in both countries since 1991

Azerbaijan and Armenia also became independent when the Soviet Union disintegrated in 1991. But, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh joined Armenia this year declaring themselves independent of Azerbaijan. After this, there were situations of war between the two countries. People believe that Joseph Stalin entrusted Nagorno-Karabakh to appease Armenia.

Why is equality with Kashmir

This dispute is equated with Kashmir because the people here also talk about their own independence. Nagorno-Karabakh wants to join Armenia despite being a declared part of Azerbaijan. A similar situation is also present in Kashmir. However, most Kashmiris want to live with India.