Seems like a bit of an odd combination. On the one hand you have the Ford E-Transit. A name so well known that it is part of our collective memory. He’s pretty much the labrador of the family, he’s been ridden for billions of miles in countless guises, and he’s as aerodynamic as a bouncy castle. Okay, he may have an extra ‘E’ in his name and he doesn’t cough himself to life in a waft of diesel smoke, but this sounds familiar; this is terrain we are all familiar with. He doesn’t even look that different from what we’re used to.

On the other hand, we have the Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo, the company variant – with gray license plate and a separate loading area – of the intensely trendy ID. Buzz. Smaller, cooler and designed from the ground up as an electric vehicle. So this is a commercial success versus something classier, a workhorse versus something that also adds a touch of style to your business. But which of the two is the better van? That turns out to be a trickier question than you might think beforehand.

Think in advance what you will use it for

To start with: the usability of a van depends entirely on your company and the application you have in mind for it. Especially if it is an electric van. Do you make a fixed number of journeys and do you have the option of charging it cheaply at home or elsewhere? Then an electric van could be perfect for you. Let’s face it: no electric van is currently at the level where it is suitable to tow half a ton of junk to a place that is 500 kilometers away, with a generator on the towbar.

But for someone who has to deliver things to various addresses in the city and is back at the distribution center somewhat on time? For someone for whom weight is not as important as the volume it carries? Apart from the lack of noise, the environmental zones, the ease of driving and lots of telemetry to manage both time and money – if you really want to always deliver the next day, you have a lot on your plate.

As a company, check which subsidies are available

So what about those smaller companies with smaller amounts of cargo, or traders who carry around modest amounts of junk? The advantages of an electric car remain the same as those of an electric passenger car. They may even apply more strongly, because you will still receive a subsidy.

The subsidies often differ and the legislation may be different tomorrow, but a lot is possible commercially. These two always qualify. There are also all kinds of schemes for installing charging points and other such benefits. Electric vans are not cheap, but there are several options to make them cheaper, even before you consider the benefits of their consumption and maintenance.

In all honesty, if you really want to carry a lot of stuff, the tall E-Transit with its long wheelbase is the most suitable, simply because it’s huge. You will be able to get it – in due course – in three lengths (medium, long and extended) and two heights (medium and high). There is also a smaller E-Transit on the way, which is a clearer rival to the Buzz, but for now there are only various variants of the concept of ‘big’, with a large sliding door on the side and the traditional two barn doors at the back. Inside you can run around undisturbed without tripping over anything, because the batteries are under the floor and the electric motor is located at the rear axle.

And how do these electric delivery vans drive?

But that’s not even the most important thing; that’s the way it drives. Because in that respect, this is the most pleasant, easiest Transit that has ever put a wheel on this planet. There’s a big dial on the dash, a 12-inch screen in the center, and plenty of pockets and storage to get rid of all the paperwork you could ever need.

No, it’s not very dynamic otherwise – rear-wheel drive or not, this is still a big, 184bhp Transit with the aerodynamics of a garden shed – but the view ahead is fine, the power is smooth and friendly, it’s quiet and the driving comfort is very acceptable, especially when it is a bit loaded. It’s about as trouble-free as a Transit can get. It also has one of the most pessimistic range numbers ever: it will get you about 90 to 100 miles on its 68-kWh battery pack, but if you believed the computer, you’d barely get out of the distribution center.

The ID. Buzz drives more fun

The Buzz Cargo, on the other hand, is very lively. It immediately feels more like a normal car – for example, it fits in a normal parking space – and can better cope with the hectic pace of everyday city traffic. It, too, is rear-wheel drive, and while its cargo space is, of course, significantly smaller than the Transit’s, it’s a large, rectangular room with sliding doors on both sides.

You can get one swing-up tailgate (useful when it’s raining) or two swinging doors, and you’ll get a lot more range from the 77kWh of chemistry in the car – we got nearly 200 miles in mixed traffic. The interior is a little less exuberant compared to the passenger version, but the plastic mats and bare surfaces are strangely appealing – the user-friendliness speaks for itself.

They are not mileage eaters

But to be honest: you could have found out for yourself just by looking at them. The point of every van is its ease of use. He must be able to carry what he has to carry, must be capable, reliable and able to work hard for the company. If you add to all that an electric powertrain that needs more than a quick pit stop of about five minutes, then it’s not just “being in charge of time”; it can also just cost you dinner with the kids. Although these two vans can really load well, they are not mileage eaters. As we said, their usefulness depends very much on the type of business you want to use them for.

The ID. Buzz Cargo is actually a neat, very cool – dare we say it? – ’boutique’ van. He brings some flair to a transport world in which forms are dictated entirely by practical considerations. It has a useful range in practice and although it is ultimately not as useful (or as affordable) as an old-fashioned diesel van, there are certainly niches that it fits perfectly into. It drives better than any van is entitled to, is unbelievably comfortable and could easily lead a double life as a small weekend camper. With the right stickers and well composed, it could be a great addition and/or advertisement for a small company.

The Ford E-Transit is more practical

But if you go for the perfect fit, then the E-Transit is king. Right now it’s probably better suited to those multiple “order today, deliver tomorrow” moments, where space and practicality are endlessly more important than copious amounts of highway miles.

He’s not perfect; Ford may have calculated what ‘most companies’ need in terms of range, but van drivers have so far not had to worry about the distances they can travel, in addition to all the other stresses their day already brings. so it does make a difference. But they are also supported by the FordPro ecosystem, which aims to ‘unburden’ companies as they transition to electrification, and the E-Transit is easy to drive and use.

Also a socket for tools (or the deep fryer)

It is also easy to maintain and charge – as long as it goes home after each working day and does not rely on expensive public charging facilities. You can also opt for Pro Power to connect different tools, a system that you can conveniently pre-program so that it automatically turns off if your ride home is at risk in terms of remaining charge. For the right application, the E-Transit is nothing short of brilliant.

Which means the Ford E-Transit TopGears Electric Van of the Year. Still the Transit we know and love, but made suitable for a new generation.

VW ID. BUZZ

CARGO

engine

1 electric motor

204 hp, 310 Nm

77 kWh (battery)

Drive

rear wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 10.2 seconds

top 145 km/h

Consumption

20.5kWh/100km

Range (assignment)

424km

Loading time

4 hours 55 minutes at 11 kW

28 min. at 170 kW (80%)

Weight

2,253 kilograms

Prices (excl. call)

€47,430 (NL)

€49,875 (B)

FORD E-TRANSIT 350 L3

135kW TREND

engine

1 electric motor

184 hp, 430 Nm

68 kWh (battery)

Drive

rear wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h NB

top 130 km/h

Consumption

18.4kWh/100km

Range (assignment)

625km

Loading time

4 hours 4 minutes at 11 kW

34 min. at 115 kW (80%)

Weight

note

Prices (excl. call)

€60,075 (NL)

€57,625 (B)