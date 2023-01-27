Why The Voice Senior is not on air today: the reason, Rai 1, 27 January 2023

Why doesn’t The Voice Senior air on Rai 1 tonight? Antonella Clerici’s program gives way primarily to a television event entitled Track 21: Fabio Fazio and Liliana Segre live from the basement of Milan Central Station, on the occasion of Memorial Day. The senator for life accompanies us to Platform 21, from which on 30 January 1944 she departed the train that deported her to Auschwitz with 604 other people. The special will last about two hours, followed by the film A bag of marbles.

Rai 1 therefore on the occasion of Remembrance Day decides to change its schedule and not send an entertainment program like The Voice Senior, but to dedicate its prime time to remembering the drama of the Holocaust and the madness of the extermination carried out by the Nazi-fascists. Antonella Clerici’s program will be regularly broadcast next Friday.

Advances

Live from Platform 21, Liliana Segre recounts the excited moments that preceded her deportation, recalling the symbolic places of her experience, from the stumbling block dedicated to her father Alberto, who died in the extermination camp, and placed in front of the Segre house, to the elementary school in via Ruffini in Milan that Liliana attended and from which she was expelled in October 1938 due to the racial laws, up to the prison of San Vittore, the penultimate stage of that journey to hell, and from which that January 30, 1944 she was taken to be forcibly carried onto a freight car in that dark underground, hidden in the bowels of the Central Station of Milan, a few meters from the daily unconscious comings and goings of the travellers.

The journey down memory lane of Binario 21 will see the participation of Paola Cortellesi and Pierfrancesco Favino and an exclusive performance by the Chorus of the Teatro alla Scala at the platforms of Milan Central Station. From Platform 21 of the Milan station, the Senator for life, accompanied by Fabio Fazio, reopens the drawer of memory to the public of Rai 1 and retraces the story of that terrible day in ’44 live, for an exciting and personal testimony, which becomes collective civil narrative. That’s why The Voice Senior is not airing today.