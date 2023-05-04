Leclerc and the AirPods

On Tuesday 2 May Charles Leclercafter competing in the third-placed Azerbaijan Grand Prix, was at theZurich International Airport, ready to leave for Miami, home of the next world championship appointment of the 2023 Formula 1 world championship with his beloved Ferrari.

As happens to all mere mortals, the pilot of the Red Army was also called to the procedure and waiting at the airport well known by all travellers, necessary before boarding the aircraft that would take him to the United States. And in the wide spaces where one’s boarding is awaited, Leclerc had the misfortune of lose your AirPods – Apple’s wireless bluetooth earphones – and their case, in one of the least accessible places: in the narrow space between a wooden floor and a glass window.

The young Ferrari talent thus thought of document the attempt to recover the object with some stories spread on your Instagram account(together with his photographer Joris Trouche), who saw him lying under a bench, intent on recovering the finished AirPods right in the groove that separates the end of the wooden floor and the window behind him. In the images Leclerc was observed trying to extract the earphones with what appears to be a drink tongsnot without difficulty.

*hears an airplane sound* 🆑: “oh no, that’s our plane!” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aLwu6ULR2m — leclerc data (@leclercdata) May 2, 2023

Why the video went viral

It only took a few minutes to send the words Leclerc and AirPods between the worldwide Twitter trends, with the videos immediately shared and commented on by a large number of fans and simply curious. In fact, a world-famous Formula 1 driver like Leclerc grappling with the problems of everyday life, with misadventures that could happen to any of us, just 30 minutes before his flight, strikes the common imagination. There are those who appreciated the inventiveness of using the pliers to recover the object, those who highlighted its concentration and determination, those who enjoyed creating memes with the Monegasque protagonist of the Allegro Surgeon, a very known a few decades ago. Then there are those who, passionate about watches, could not fail to notice the expensive Richard Mille RM 72-01 on his wrist and those who underlined how this was the best possible advertisement for AirPods. Finally, there was no shortage of those who recommended appropriate sanitization of the appliance before use.

Recovery – both of the earphones and their case – it went wellas testified by the Ferrari standard bearer himself a few minutes later.