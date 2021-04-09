Several people wait sitting down to rule out side effects after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine last Wednesday in Ourense. Brais Lorenzo / EFE

The package leaflet of any medicine, even that of the common paracetamol, includes a list of possible side effects that is longer than that of the indications of the active principle. They are classified according to their severity and the rate of recurrence: from “very common”, which is recorded in one in 10 patients, to “very rare”, detected in one in 10,000 patients or more. Among the latter are the 222 cases of thrombosis reported until last week in Europe after the vaccination of 34 million people with the AstraZeneca drug (2.2 cases in 340,000 immunized). Pharmacological research assumes that these “very rare” consequences are to be expected and, in many cases, unpredictable and unavoidable due to compound development procedures and the lack of biomarkers of potential risk. But the benefits outweigh.

“There are more chances of suffering a traffic accident than suffering a serious adverse effect with vaccines”, warns Jesús Rodríguez Baño, researcher at the University of Seville (US) and part of the group of the European Medicines Agency (EMA for its acronym in English) who has evaluated the safety of the vaccine. The specialist in Clinical Pharmacology at the University of Malaga (UMA) Encarnación Blanco adds: “The adverse side effects of most drugs are higher than those detected in vaccines and the risk of thrombosis in covid patients is also higher than in the vaccinated ”. According to the Spanish Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis, in ICU patients it reaches between 20% and 25% of cases; in the non-critical, 5%; and among the mildly ill, 1%.

Unavoidable

Adverse effects are taken into account from the early stages of research, but despite all caution, some are unavoidable. A drug is an extremely complex biochemical prescription whose composition cannot be universally harmless. “There is none that does not have side effects, except for homeopathic compounds, which are useless,” explains Rodríguez Baño, also a researcher at the Institute of Biomedicine in Seville. The reason is that each body is a circumstantial world and responds in a particular way to drugs.

Reports of adverse effects are more numerous with other vaccines than with AstraZeneca Jesús Rodríguez Baño, researcher at the University of Seville

In this sense, all doses of any immunization formula involve rare and infrequent possible consequences. “Reports of adverse effects are more numerous with other vaccines than with AstraZeneca,” explains the US researcher. But, as Rodríguez Bath insists, “the benefit is much greater than the risk of adverse effects.” An example of the importance of considering this relationship between potential dangers and benefits is the smallpox vaccine. For every million people treated with the drug, between 14 and 52 could have a life-threatening reaction. However, the generalization of this drug has allowed the World Health Organization to have declared the disease eradicated.

Unpredictable

The effects of the compounds are taken into account from the first moment of their development, but Blanco cautions that it is “impossible to predict them all.” In the preclinical research phase, the toxicity in animals is analyzed, which, according to the pharmacologist, “is good and gives clues, but does not allow to establish a rule”. “It does help to discard and thousands of molecules fall into this phase,” he says.

The preclinical research phase is good and gives clues, but does not allow to establish a rule Encarnación Blanco, specialist in Clinical Pharmacology at the University of Malaga

The following tests, with a low number of healthy volunteers, provide new data, but also do not allow to determine the effects in people with certain pathologies or with specific life circumstances. It is from the following phases, with more people of different characteristics, when the most precise map is drawn.

In the case of some cancer drugs, according to Blanco, the effect is more predictable because their toxicity is known, but they are used in patients who have not responded to other treatments.

Probable

The key is in the fourth phase of drug development, when, in the case of covid vaccines, immunization reaches millions of people. At this time, the detection formula is to keep the pharmacovigilance mechanisms, the system for reporting adverse events after immunization (Adverse Events Following Immunization). This protocol assumes, according to Rodríguez Bath, “that doctors have to report any effect, even a stumble, whether or not it is related to the vaccine.” Even patients themselves can report a symptom on their own, adds Blanco.

The accumulation of statements can indicate whether there is a causal link (an effect caused by the drug) or only temporary, when it occurs at the same time but without direct relationship. This analysis allows us to see if the rate of appearance of a certain symptom is similar to the one that occurred before the generalized application of the vaccine, something difficult to follow during the phases of previous clinical trials because the number of vaccinated is insufficient to obtain a accurate picture of recurrence.

Very rare effects, which occur in one in 10,000 patients, are difficult to detect in phase three due to insufficient sample. In the case of AstraZeneca, in this period 11,636 people were studied and data from another 23,745 immunized during four tests carried out in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa were added.

Absence of biomarkers

Both Blanco and Rodríguez Baño agree that there are no risk biomarkers, substances that anticipate a biological incompatibility or an unexpected physiological process. “But there are signs to watch out for,” clarifies the pharmacologist.

Until after the application of the treatment, it is difficult to establish, for example, a relationship between an adverse effect and genetic conditioning factors. This is the case of metamizole, the principle of the popular Nolotil and for which a special sensitivity has been detected in people of British and Scandinavian origin.

From determining the causal relationship between an effect and the administration of a drug, the pathological explanation and how to avoid the adverse consequence is investigated.

Surveillance system

Despite the conditions that make the very rare expected side effects unpredictable and unavoidable, all scientists agree that the monitoring system works. Each community has a pharmacovigilance center in permanent contact with the Spanish Medicines Agency, which, in turn, communicates with the EMA. “It’s very well articulated,” says Blanco.

We may see new safety alerts with any of the vaccines Ian Douglas, Professor of Pharmacoepidemiology

The uniqueness of the pandemic has turned something common, such as a side effect, into a relevant event that has altered the immunization strategy around the world. The peculiarity of the cases detected in people under 60 years of age, especially women, without associated risk factors has been added. The EMA maintains the alert, but there is no alarm. “It will continue to be investigated and monitored,” says Rodríguez Baño.

Ian Douglas, Professor of Pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, agrees: “It is impressive to see vaccine safety surveillance systems across Europe operating at such speed, with great rigor and transparency.” “We will continue to discover more about these rare clots [la trombosis asociada a la vacuna de AstraZeneca] and we may see new safety alerts with any of the vaccines. This is the nature of all effective drugs; their rarer side effects only emerge when we use them on a large scale, “he concludes in a statement to the Science Media Center.

