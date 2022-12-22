Why the usual unknown today is not aired: the reason | December 22, 2022 Rai 1 Amadeus

Why is the usual unknown today not aired on Rai 1? The game hosted by Amadeus this evening – Thursday 22 December 2022 – is not broadcast to make room for the Porta a Porta special with the first television interview with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. For the occasion, Bruno Vespa’s program is not aired in the late evening but immediately after Tg1, therefore at a time of maximum audience. Appointment therefore for tonight at 20.40 on Rai 1 with the special Porta a Porta and the interview with Meloni. That’s why I Soliti ignoti today is not on the air. Amadeus’ game will return to normal tomorrow. Initially, meloni’s interview with Porta a Porta was scheduled for yesterday, December 21, but it was postponed by a day due to the premier being ill.

Meloni therefore chose Vespa for his first television outing and not Tg1 as his last predecessors had done. Different paths for Enrico Letta who took a seat in Fabio Fazio’s living room at “Che tempo che fa” and Matteo Renzi who submitted himself to the questions of Giovanni Floris. For Vespa, on the other hand, it is an encore after that of Mario Monti.

