Home page politics

From: Christiane Kühl

Split

Better deterrence against possible attacks from China: Taiwanese soldiers during a maneuver with live ammunition in the mountains © Ceng Shou Yi/Zuma Wire/Imago

The USA is supplying Taiwan with more and more weapons. At the same time, politicians and experts are debating which type of deterrence against China is the right one.

Recently US President signed Joe Biden an $80 million grant to Taiwan to purchase American military equipment. It was a small sum that wasn’t even enough for a single fighter jet. Nevertheless, the signing was a paradigm shift. Because the 80 million is not a loan; For the first time in more than 40 years, Washington is using its own tax money to send weapons to a place it does not officially recognize. This is done through a program called Foreign Military Finance (FMF).

In the past, the FMF channeled billions for arms aid to Israel, Afghanistan, Iraq, Israel or Egypt. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the USA has sent around $4 billion in military aid to Kiev. But the money never went to a state that is not a member of the United Nations. Beijing reacted with outrage to the news. The US State Department felt compelled to explain that FMF assistance in no way constituted recognition of Taiwan’s independence.

At the end of July there was already something new. At that time, Biden authorized the delivery of military equipment from its own stocks to Taiwan, with a value of 345 million US dollars, on the basis of a “presidential authority to use” granted by Congress in 2022. Biden had previously used this authority exclusively for Ukraine.

China wants to achieve reunification with Taiwan and is massively arming itself

China claims the democratically governed island as part of the People’s Republic; it is a relic from the Civil War. The government has been threatening for decades that it would strive for reunification peacefully, but if in doubt it would also use force. Maneuvers around Taiwan and cyberattacks have increased in recent years. The USA, in turn, committed itself to equipping Taipei for self-defense with the Taiwan Relations Act in 1979 and has been supplying weapons for decades.

China’s People’s Liberation Army is massively arming itself and has placed more and more missiles on the coast opposite Taiwan since the 1990s. Several senior U.S. military officials warn that China could — and may do — attack Taiwan as early as 2027. To prevent this from happening, the focus is increasing on the issue of deterrence. This is not only essential for Taiwan itself, but also for the USA. Because getting drawn into a war would be the worst case scenario. On Friday, however, the new US Chief of Staff Charles Brown expressed doubts that President Xi Jinping was planning to take Taiwan by force. “He will try to achieve it in a different way,” Brown said in Tokyo.

China and Taiwan: This is what the conflict is about View photo series

US debate: Which type of deterrence is right?

But the uncertainty remains. Experts and politicians are therefore currently debating the right form of deterrence. Many voices are in favor of specifically arming Taiwan so that a successful invasion by the People’s Liberation Army becomes as impossible as possible – the so-called deterrence through denial (deterrence by denial). “We must move heaven and earth to arm Taiwan to the teeth and avoid war,” said Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher, chairman of the House Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

On the other hand, deterrence through punishment (deterrence by punishment), convincing China that the costs of a blockade or attempted invasion are so great that they far outweigh their benefits. Since reunification with Taiwan, which is viewed as a breakaway province, is one of China’s proclaimed “core interests,” the threatened punishment would have to be extreme – breaking off relations, high sanctions, or recognizing Taiwan as a state as a result of the attack – and be absolutely credible.

USA and China: Deterrence is also persuasion

The USA is currently focusing on arming Taiwan; Arms sales to Taipei have been rising for years. Most recently, the export of defense equipment worth $500 million to Taiwan was approved in August, including infrared search and track systems for F-16 fighter jets. At the end of October, the Biden administration also asked Congress for a supplementary budget for more than $105 billion in funds for the security of Ukraine, Israel, the southern border of the USA – and Taiwan.

But weapons alone are not enough, they wrote China experts Ryan Hass and Jude Blanchette on Tuesday in the specialist magazine Foreign Affairs. “Deterrence is a political and psychological persuasion, and it is never just about who has more military resources. Deterrence requires a comprehensive set of instruments that includes diplomatic patience, nuance, surprise, a policy of strength, but also reassurance and credibility.” This holistic view is in demand in Washington today.

It remains to be seen which direction will prevail in the end. The China hawks are currently dominating the political discourse in the USA, but given the cautious thaw of these weeks, more voices are again being heard advocating a more cautious approach. Next week, Biden will meet with Xi Jinping in San Francisco. What happens next in the Taiwan Strait will also depend on the outcome of this meeting.