The Hollywood walkout is the most obvious (and glamorous) face of a union movement that has been gaining strength in the US, and which this summer has produced the largest number of workers willing to sit back in the country in recent years. 50 years.

Between screenwriters, actors and unionized Hollywood workers, nearly 175,000 people have joined the strike since mid-July.They even refrained from promoting the two biggest movies of the moment, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

On the other hand, the 340,000 employees of the US postal company UPS were close to declaring a total stoppage on August 1, which could be avoided thanks to a preliminary labor agreement.

Estimates prior to the agreement had established that just ten days of interruption in services would have cost UPS about $7 billion.

In July, the United Auto Workers union announced that its 150,000 members are preparing to go on strike if Detroit’s so-called Big Three — automakers Ford, Stellantis and General Motors — fail to meet agreed terms for license renewals. contracts in September. Negotiations are still ongoing.

According to an analysis by the Cornell University School of Industrial Relations, In early August, there were 900 strikes going on in the US – more than 300 of them in California.a, the state responsible for 15% of the nation’s GDP-.

According to specialists in the US labor market who spoke to the BBC, the year 2023 represents a recent historical milestone for the revival of unionism in the country.

Growing trend

The trend had already been registered in 2022. A February study by the Economic Policy Institute think tank reported an increase of almost 50% in the number of workers involved in large strikes between 2021 and last year.

In 2023, a similar jump should be recorded. While the country reported 23 large mobilizations in 2021 (with at least a few thousand employees), 2023 has so far reported 44 strikes with the same profile.

The vigor of the labor movements – and the fear produced by their effects – led to US President Joe Biden, who calls himself “proudly pro-worker”, to appeal to Congress to disarm a movement that threatened to paralyze 115,000 railway workers in December.

In the US, Congress has the power to impose labor agreements and prevent strikes in some essential services. Biden argued that a rail strike could be catastrophic for the country’s economy.

Boom in the 70s, bust in the 80s

“The level of union activities we see today compares to what we had in the 1970s”Nelson Lichtenstein, director of the Center for Labor, Employment and Democracy Studies at the University of California at Santa Barbara, told the BBC.

“In the 1980s and 1990s, the unions saw strikes as very dangerous activities that could lead to their dissolution and they believed that it was better to make concessions, a more passive position. Now, the unions went into an offensive mode that we hadn’t seen in a long, long time.”.

According to Liechtenstein, the weakening of unions during those decades is explained by phenomena such as globalization, which transferred manufacturing jobs from the US to countries like Mexico and China; the increase in jobs in the service area, which have historically been less associated with union activities; and unfavorable economic conditions.

An episode that occurred in 1981, during the government of Republican President Ronald Reagan, exemplifies -and for some determines- the fragility of the union movement that would remain in the following eras.

In that occasion, Reagan fired 11,000 air traffic controllers who had gone on strike demanding better working conditions.

“They lost their jobs and the union was destroyed. It was a disaster, and many other employers, seeing the Reagan model, realized they could do the same, which led to a spiral of disenfranchisement,” says Lichtenstein.

Surprisingly, the same Reagan, author of what specialists consider the biggest coup against the union movement in the country’s recent history, led the Hollywood actors’ union, which during the 1960s carried out the last great strike of the industry before the current one.

But the Reagan model not only disarmed the unions’ tactics, it also made them unpopular.

The approval rate for union activity gradually declined until in 2009, less than half of Americans approved of it.

That trend receded to coincide with the speed with which strikes have resurfaced in the US economy in recent years.

An opinion poll conducted by Gallup in August 2022 found that the unions had an approval rating of 71% of the population, their highest level since 1965.

What explains the resurgence?

Unionists themselves credit the pandemic and its effects on workers to explain the resurgence of strikes.

“During covid, the frontline workers did an amazing job. But when they went to ask for a raise, a day off or paid maternity leave, the response from company presidents was ‘we don’t have the resources to do that,’” says Catherine Feingold, international director of the AFL-CIO, the largest federation. US union, representing 10,000 workers.

“But we all know that the money is there, because the presidents of the companies in the US earn 360% of the average salary of a worker in the country. The workers are tired, things have to change and the strike is a powerful tool that guarantees they have a place in the bargain”.

For economists, the explanation lies less in workers’ sentiments and more in labor market conditions.

“The opening of the labor market explains all kinds of bargaining power that workers may be experiencing right now. One of the ways to measure this is to check how many jobs are available and how many people are currently unemployed.says Jagadeesh Sivadasan, a professor at the University of Michigan’s business school.

“During the great recession of 2008, for every job opening there were six and a half workers. That has been changing and now there are 1.5 places available for each employee”.

The logical consequence of this is that as long as there is more demand for labor than supply of workers, employees are in a better position to negotiate wages and working conditions.

It is no coincidence that wages in the US are growing at levels above inflation.

According to Sivadasan, employment conditions like the current ones also explain the phenomenon known as “the great resignation”.

Between 2021 and 2022, more than 90 million people quit in the US.

For the University of Michigan economist, this can be explained by the fact that workers changed their jobs for another job they considered better when the demand for professionals was high, and not because of a mass abandonment of the job market.

“During the pandemic, many workers discovered new skills, changed sectors, adapted,” explains Sivadasan.

Finally, demographic factors also seem to have their weight. Since the pandemic, US government restrictions have drastically reduced migration to the country, which has also decreased the number of available workers.

“On top of that, baby boomers [personas nacidas entre 1946 y 1964] they are leaving [el mercado laboral]they are retiring and we see that the profile of the workers has changed, with fewer young Americans willing to carry out tasks such as truck drivers, for example”, indicates Sivadasan.

Similarly, the lowest-paid workforce is increasingly Latino.

Both economists and unionists suggest that these workers bring cultural references from their countries, which often have a strong union legacy.

The limits of trade union movements

Despite this evident resurgence of trade unionism, specialists warn that there are some indicators that remain low and suggest limits to the increase in strikes.

“Barely 6% of private sector workers are unionized and we have only had strikes among unionized workers,” says Lichtestein.

Sivadasan makes the same point, noting that the rise in union popularity levels and the number of strikes was not accompanied by an increase in the number of unions or unionized workers.

“In 1979, there were 21 million unionized workers, while today there are 14.3 million. We were able to verify a slight increase in the number between 2021 and 2022, and we’ve heard about the first Amazon warehouse with unionized employees, or the first Starbucks store with a union, but it’s still a small proportion in terms of the workforce,” he says. the Economist.

“If the unions were successful in those big companies, I think there could be the possibility of seeing a domino effect, like mass unionization.”

In the US, for a union to exist, it must have the approval of the company itself.

According to experts, this makes it easier for employers to impose restrictions on the organization of workers, and also limits the possibility of collective agreements, reducing the bargaining power of employees.

A bill that is being discussed in Congress seeks to allow sectoral unions, although it is difficult for it to be approved at the moment.

In the end, whether the union movement in the US takes hold or stagnates must depend on two other factors, according to specialists.

The flow of migrants is one of them. When increasing, the pressure on the labor market tends to decrease, because there are more people to take jobs, which reduces the bargaining power of workers.

Added to this, a continuation of the rise in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, with which it tries to control inflation in the country by cooling down economic activity, may have a direct influence on the strength that workers have to negotiate better Labor conditions.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News World. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.

Do you already know our YouTube channel? Subscribe!