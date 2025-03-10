

After Trump’s return and his demand for an increase in military spending in Europe, it becomes increasingly evident that the old continent must leave the US protection umbrella and in the process it has to begin to ask what he needs, regardless of whether the US power leaves Europe alone or not. While the American leader keeps the tariff pulse and declares that “the European Union was formed to fuck the United States, that is its purpose, and they have done very well.” In that sense, The debate about a European rearma In recent days it has revolved around the number of required European soldiers or the necessary weapons. AND The nuclear theme also It has come up with the idea of ​​a nuclear Europe, and with it that the US has in several European countries stored nuclear weapons.

Nuclear bombs ‘made in USA’ in European countries

Although it may sound strange not to stall it if we take into account that In the pastin the altogical moments of the cold war, Europe came to house up to 7,000 eyeletsas Gordon S. Barrass, a member of the Board of the Center for Cold War Studies of the London School of Economics, recalled. This asset was an element of deterrence from 1945 to the 90s. «In the end, what tells us the reality is that there was no direct fight between the NATO forces and the Soviet Union at that time. Therefore, we can understand that they were an essential ingredient in maintaining peace of mind in Europe, ”says ABC Javier Gil, professor of international relations at the Pontifical University Comillas

Of the import of that era remains. At present, the Federation of American Scientists and the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation indicate that approximately More than one hundred older variants of B61 tactical pumps They are housed in NATO countries as Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Türkiye.



Tactical nuclear eyelets By launch system Forces with nuclear capacity located in an operational area with the capacity to use nuclear weapons by land, maritime or aerial forces Air, coast and missile defense B61 bombs transported by US aircraft and others from NATO based on Europe Short -range ballistic range Earth-Aire Missiles, Antibalistic and Coastal Defense Missiles and Air-Earth bombs Cruise missiles, torpedoes and depth pumps Tactics (non -strategic) Source: Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Sipiri and Fas / ABC Nuclear eyelets Tactics per system launch Forces with nuclear capacity located in an operational area with the capacity to use nuclear weapons by land, maritime or aerial forces Air defense, coastal and missile Earth-Aire Missiles, Antibalistic and Coastal Defense Short -range ballistic range B61 bombs transported by US aircraft and others from NATO based on Europe Cruise missiles, torpedo … AIRE-TERRA MISS AND PUMPS Tactics (non -strategic) Source: Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Sipiri and Fas / ABC

They are nations that had in common The nuclear attack mission of the Alliance and served as a means of deterrence in the fifties During the presidency of Dwight D. Eisenhower. This armament can be released from the air and operate with the F-35A plane, the Eurofighter Typhoon and the F-18 Super Hornet. And this list also asked to join, in 2024, Poland. Declaring that he would be “willing” to house nuclear weapons to reinforce his eastern flank and contain Putin.









FThey are with a dual systemwhich means that they cannot be activated without the approval of the host country and without the approval of Washington. In short, they require a double OK. And are stored in WS3 underground hangars.

American nuclear bombs on European soil



The journalist Eben Harrelll in ‘Times Magazine’ called them ‘Secret Nuclear Bombs’ since none of the governments that house them openly recognize their existence, despite being An open secret. This is due, for Gil, to the fact that the nuclear issue in Europe has historically been, both at the energy level and at the arms level a very controversial issue.

Could Trump withdraw this nuclear armament?

To the question if Trump could decide to withdraw that armament from the European continent, Gil explains that in international security a double terminology can be used, if something is possible«In this case, answering the question yes, it is possible. And differentiates it from If it is likely That happens, there I understand that no. Because it would require a strategic change in very large Europe, ”he says.

Right now, Gil comments that the United States, apart from having bombs deployed in NATO territory, remains an NATO country. But what Trump has been claiming much more aggressively, requested him more diplomatically Bill Clinton, George Bush son, Barack Obama or Joe Biden. «In a way something that Europe has not understood and has not listened to it is to attend to these requests, and TRump becomes the drop that fills the glass. He now has a very clear geopolitical interest, which is China, which will somehow reduce the presence and defense expense in the European continent, ”he explains.

“However, I don’t think that translates into a nuclear weapons withdrawal, basically, because we would be very unprotected.” Indicates that one thing is that France or the United Kingdom Have nuclear bombs. But both nations have to develop a new doctrine to display the nuclear umbrella to other countries, and that is already very complicated. In addition, you need submarine missiles or airplanes to launch them. “Therefore, Neither of these two countries has the nuclear triad. And then, there are countries, I speak above all those of the East, which, in the face of the withdrawal of American nuclear bombs, would do something to retain them or relocate them in their countries, ”explains Gil.

But the expert clarifies that the number of pumps could be reduced. «It is possible that Europe has to pay more for its maintenanceand what is also possible is that there is a withdrawal or decrease in the number of American soldiers deployed in European territory, ”says Gil. Right now, we are in about 60,000 more or less, but the United States has bases worldwide and “wants to increase the number of American personnel in other bases of the Middle East and Asia, such as South Korea and Japan. I think this is geopolitical drawing, ”says Gil.

Is nuclear Europe necessary?

For Gil it is a debatible theme. «There are experts who think The development of the nuclear weapon guarantees you the protection of your state. And what they say is that Every country that has developed the nuclear weapon has never been attacked in a brutal waywith an action that could end its autonomy and freedom ». Not surprisingly, the French president Charles de Gaulle in the 60s said: “Dysuasoria force also works for an abusive protector.”

But for Gil it is also true that the nuclear bomb, its possession as is, Nor has it served many countries that have it to win conventional wars. The professor puts as an example that the United States had the nuclear weapon when he lost in Vietnam.

The real play is that «The nuclear bomb gives you alternatives especially for the protection of your state before an external attack. At European level, which can have nuclear weapons could lead us to a sensation of greater security of the states. That said too It can lead us to an arms race with Russia and to enter a dangerous game ».

And if ultimately all this deterrence could not avoid a escalation, the specialized publication ‘Military Galaxy’ was asked how a B61 could be used. He concluded that during a hypothetical conflict between NATO and Russia, «the B61 could be used as orna “tactical” or “non -strategic” atomic bomb on a battlefield, against an advanced military objectiveunlike a “strategic” attack that would destroy a city behind enemy lines. “

Convert a crisis into an opportunity

In spite of everything, Gil emphasizes that European states are very lost in their sense of where they want to go. There is no strategic clarity or coordination, A conclusion to which the Brueguel-Kiel joint report also arrived. Gil points out that the interests of the Baltic countries do not converge with Italy. We have sent an image and a message of unity, but that cohesion is unclear. “It will be necessary to define which items will be used, what technology and then, if a European army is created, who is going to put the soldiers and how they will deploy.”

In any case, andThis crisis can be an opportunity For Europe, in general, and for the European Union, in particular. And as Zelenski stands out: «Some may be frustrated with Brussels in Europebut let’s be clear: if it is not Brussels, it will be Moscow. It is your decision. That is geopolitical. That is history ».