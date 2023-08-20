Two years after the Taliban entered Kabul following the withdrawal of US troops and their allies, the UN believes that Afghans could be victims of a “apartheid of gender”, a harsh term that defines relentless harassment and the progressive reduction of the most basic rights for the simple fact of being a woman.

“Women and girls in Afghanistan are experiencing severe discrimination that could amount to gender-based persecution, considered a crime against humanity, and could be termed apartheid of genre. The authorities de facto They seem to be ruling using systematic discrimination, with the intention of subjecting women and girls to total domination,” he said. Richard Bennett, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistanwho visited the country in April and May to present a report to the United Nations Human Rights Council in July.

“Nowhere else on the planet has there been such a widespread, systematic and global attack on the rights of women and girls as in Afghanistan,” added Dorothy Estrada-Tanck, chair of the working group on discrimination, at the report launch. against women and girls and co-author of the study.

Afghan women’s rights have already regressed alarmingly between 1996 and 2001 during the first Taliban regime. But, from 2001 to two years ago, women had regained their place in society in virtually the entire country, except in more traditional rural areas. Women’s rights were also recognized in the 2004 Constitution and in the law to eliminate violence against womenfrom 2009.

Today, Afghanistan ranks last (170th) in the latest Women’s Global Peace and Security Index, produced by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security and the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO). According to a release In a multi-international NGO collection released this week, the Taliban have issued a total of 75 edicts since 2021 restricting women’s participation in public life.

Despite everything, there are Afghans who risk their lives every day to rebel against this deprivation of rights: secretly teaching classes, clandestinely providing legal assistance to other women, reporting on what is happening in the country or protesting in the streets.

A burqa-clad woman walks down a street in Kabul, on August 14. SAMIULLAH POPAL (EFE)

These are some of the reasons that support the UN statement about a “apartheid of gender” in Afghanistan:

Why are women deprived of the right to study?

No girl over the age of 12 can go to school or university in Afghanistan at this time. The UN stresses that Afghanistan is “the only country in the world” where this happens. First, the Taliban closed the doors of secondary schools to women and, in December 2022, they were banned from university. The images of students going home crying, with their books in hand, went around the world and provoked international condemnation, but nothing changed. The UN has recently denounced that, de factothere are authorities in several provinces that have prohibited girls from going to school from the age of 10.

In their first months in power, the fundamentalists assured that the ban would be temporary and argued that they were preparing an “adequate environment” in educational centers, that is, guaranteeing the strict separation of the sexes. The argument sounded like a mere pretext, because boys and girls already sat separately in the institutes.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), 80% of Afghan girls and young women of school age — some 2.5 million people — are deprived of education at the moment. Almost 30% of Afghan girls have never entered primary school. “The flagrant violations of the fundamental right to have access to quality education will have lifelong consequences for Afghan women,” the UN warns.

Faced with this ban, clandestine schools have proliferated, presenting themselves as Koran study centers for girls and in which volunteer teachers continue to teach hundreds of girls History, Grammar or Mathematics.

Because the doors of the world of work have been closed to them

In these two years, Afghan women have disappeared overnight from most jobs: courts, press, shops, humanitarian organizations… Officially, the Taliban also allude to the need for a “proper environment”. so that they can continue to exercise.

At the end of 2022, the fundamentalists forced all NGOs to stop employing the more than 50,000 Afghan workers, claiming that they had received “serious complaints” against some of the employees, who do not respect the rigid Islamic dress code that the Taliban they want to impose In April of this year, local UN employees were banned, with a few exceptions, such as the health area. “Women are needed to help women,” lamented a spokesperson for the institution, which employs some 3,300 Afghans.

Despite the fact that this veto goes against its fundamental principles, the UN has decided to continue to be present in Afghanistan and to maintain the humanitarian aid on which more than 28 million Afghans depend, that is, two thirds of the population.

Because they are deprived of leisure

Women cannot dress as they want, they must cover themselves and in many cases wear a burqa, a tunic that completely covers them. In addition, they almost always have to be accompanied by a male relative and have no right to enjoy almost any leisure activity such as going to a park or playing sports. One of the last places of relaxation for women were hairdressers and beauty salons, but they were ordered to close at the end of July. Thousands of Afghans who worked in these places were deprived of their livelihood as well.

This suffocating environment affects the mental health of women and girls, and there are reports of increased cases of depression and suicide, especially among adolescent girls, says the UN report.

Afghan refugees from Pakistan demonstrate against the Taliban in Islamabad, on August 15. SOHAIL SHAHZAD (EFE)

Because they are deprived of the right to health

The restrictions against women also limit their access to healthcare, with serious consequences for their health and their social and reproductive rights, in a country where the healthcare system was already struggling due to poverty and years of war.

“Since girls and women can only be cared for by female doctors, unless restrictions (work and movement) are reversed quickly, there is a real risk of multiple preventable deaths, which could amount to femicide” , maintains the UN study.

Women also have limited access to contraceptives. There have been Taliban who consider these methods to be contrary to the sharia or Islamic law and others “have prevented the distribution of contraceptives by humanitarian actors,” says the UN.

Because they are left legally unprotected

All these restrictions have had the rebound effect of an increase in spousal and intra-family violence against women and girls, in a country where, already in 2017, the statistics office reported that more than 50% of Afghans between the ages of 15 and 49 they had suffered gender violence at least once in their lives. Currently, women are more unprotected than ever. “The absence of a clear and predictable legal system in Afghanistan contributes to perpetuating violence against women and the lack of accountability for the perpetrators,” laments the UN in its report.

The law to eradicate violence against women was abolished, the judges in charge of these types of cases can no longer work and in their place religious leaders with no experience in the matter have been appointed. There are also no women lawyers, since the women lawyers could not renew their permits to practice.

Among the testimonies collected by the UN there are several Afghans who wanted to divorce after suffering abuse and who heard in court phrases such as “you should not complain”, “you probably deserve to be beaten” or “these matters should remain in the family sphere”. Fundamentalists have also introduced the use of cruel and unworthy physical punishment, such as stoning and flogging of women, in clear violation of international human rights standards.

Additionally, organizations like Amnesty International have denounced a worrying rise in child marriages. The tragic humanitarian situation means that for many families the option is to sell a daughter or allow her to die of hunger.

