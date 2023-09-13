Things are not going well in the United Kingdom: the country has failed to ban 36 pesticides which are not permitted for use in the European Union. According to activists, the UK is becoming “the toxic symbol of Europe”; Although the government promised that the UK would not dilute the environmental standards adopted by the European Union, things appear to be going the other way.

According to research by the Pesticide Action Network, the country is failing to phase out pesticides that have proven harmful to human health and the environment at the same pace as the EU. Thirteen of the 36 chemicals are considered highly hazardous, according to United Nations definitions used to identify the most harmful substances. Four of these are highly toxic to bees, one contaminates water and one is highly toxic to aquatic organisms.

Thirty of the 36 had been authorized for use in the Union when the UK left on 31 January 2020, but have since been banned and the remaining six have been approved by the UK government but not the Union. Since Brexit, every year the UK government has granted emergency authorization for the use of a neonicotinoid, which is highly toxic to bees. Meanwhile, the EU has banned the emergency use of these chemicals.

Nick Mole, of Pan UK, in an interview with The Guardian, said: «The United Kingdom is becoming the toxic symbol of Europe. The Government has repeatedly promised that our environmental standards would not fail after Brexit. Yet here we are, less than four years later, and already we see that our standards are far behind those of the EU. With the UK’s bees and other pollinators in decline and our waters never so polluted. Now is the time to take measures to protect nature. Instead the Government is choosing to expose Britain’s wildlife to an increasingly toxic mix of chemicals.”

Of these substances, 12 have been classified as carcinogenic, nine are considered endocrine disruptors, which interfere with hormones and are linked to infertility, and eight are developmental or reproductive toxins that have also been linked to fertility problems. Two are cholinesterase inhibitors, meaning they can damage the respiratory system, and one is classified as highly toxic.

The PAN calls on the government to bring standards back in line with the EU to protect human health, the agricultural industry and the environment.

Mole said: “The emerging gap between UK and EU pesticide standards is incredibly worrying for human health and environmental protection, but also for the future of British agriculture, as our standards are always behind those of our largest trading partner. UK food exports containing pesticides, which EU farmers are not allowed to use, are likely to be rejected. Given that the EU still accounts for around 60 per cent of UK agricultural exports, the impact on farmers could be devastating.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: “Very strict regulation allows the sale and use of pesticides only where scientific evaluation clearly shows they will not harm people or pose unacceptable risks to the environment. Pesticides must be authorized for market use in Britain by our expert regulator, the Health and Safety Executive, or by ministers, following thorough scientific risk assessments. More generally, the Health and Safety Executive is developing a program to review our pesticide approvals and may act to review the approval at any time if it identifies serious concerns.”