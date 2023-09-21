NAfter the start of the Azerbaijani military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, there were widespread calls for an immediate end to the hostilities. But one sidestepped: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan supported Baku’s offensive: “We support the steps that Azerbaijan has taken to protect its territorial integrity,” he said on Tuesday evening in his speech to the UN General Assembly in New York York. He pointed out that Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan under international law. Erdoğan said that one would never accept that a different status would be imposed on Azerbaijan. He accused Armenia of not taking advantage of “the historic opportunity” of a rapprochement process initiated by Turkey.

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan based in Ankara.

That didn’t come as a surprise. Azerbaijan is Turkey’s closest ally. Both sides describe their linguistic and cultural proximity with the slogan “one nation, two states”. In recent years, close military cooperation has been added. In 2010 both states signed a military assistance agreement. Turkey trains Azerbaijani soldiers and supplies the country with weapons. Erdoğan has also not ruled out setting up his own military base in Azerbaijan.