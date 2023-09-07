The Turin prosecutor’s office, which coordinated the investigations, will no longer deal with the public prosecution: it will start all over again, or almost. And no short time is announced

Joseph Nigro

The time for judgments is far away. Presumably even further after the pronouncement of the judges of the Fifth section of the Court of Cassation. But in the meantime, the decision to transfer the criminal proceedings of the Prisma investigation against Juventus and 12 other suspects from Turin to Rome is a point in favor of the defense (the former top management of the club including Agnelli, Nedved, Arrivabene and Paratici ) for crimes ranging from false accounting to market manipulation, from obstruction of supervision to false invoices.

HOW IT GOT THERE — The defense panels had requested the transfer from the court of Turin, raising the question of territorial jurisdiction, already in the preliminary investigations, when the investigative action was not yet concluded (therefore continued by those who were not entitled to do so, says the decision of the Supreme Court). And again they then made the request at the preliminary hearing, when the Turin investigating judge Marco Picco referred the decision to the Supreme Court on May 10, whose decision arrived in these hours. Territorial jurisdiction is linked to where the alleged most serious crime among those perpetrated by the accused, i.e. insider trading, would have been committed: the defense had indicated Milan, as the headquarters of the Stock Exchange, or alternatively Rome, as the headquarters of the communications servers contested.

Because it is important — Thus we start again in a more "neutral" environment, and the precedent matured in the meantime in the Orsolini case gives an idea of ​​what can change, compared to that of Turin considered hostile by the defence, removing the public prosecution from a pool from which well-known reasons for the statements against Juventus, the prosecutor Ciro Santoriello had already slipped out. With this decision, the public prosecutor's office thus leaves the scene, which gave impetus to the investigation and coordinated it on the basis of its own accusatory thesis, now having to refer the results of its investigations to a different public prosecutor's office which is now taking charge of the public prosecution without having participated in the investigations that led to the proceedings so far. And the lengthening of time is a further point for the defences: without this implying anything on the subject of the limitation period, it distances the procedural moment from the emotionality of an investigation heavily covered by the media and of the decisions already arrived in the meantime by the sports justice, on the basis of elements of investigation anything but crystallized by ordinary justice.

WHAT CHANGES NOW — After having stopped in Turin only at the beginning of that preliminary hearing which should have been adjourned on 26 October, we are therefore now starting all over again in Rome. From scratch or almost, except of course all the material collected during the preliminary investigations that lasted about a year and a half. Nor are it easy to imagine the technical times for the transmission of the documents, and we are talking about almost twenty thousand pages of folders, and above all their study by the Roman prosecutors who in the meantime will be assigned the file. Once the material arrived from Turin has been examined, the Roman Public Prosecutor's Office will assess whether there will be a need to integrate it with a supplementary investigation. And, in the end, to decide whether to proceed again – but theoretically it is also possible not, and to file – for that request for indictment that had already been made in Turin, against Juventus and 12 other suspects . Starting again only at that point from that interrupted preliminary hearing now in Turin. With the trial phase still far from starting.