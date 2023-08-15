Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Klaus Müller (right) and Robert Habeck are taking the next wrong turn in energy policy, comments Georg Anastasiadis. © Montage: Imago/Chris Emil Jansen/Sleep/fn

Klaus Müller wants to relieve the windy north of electricity prices and burden the south. Another energy-political error of the traffic light, says Georg Anastasiadis.

Markus Söder says a heartfelt God bless: A few days before sending out the postal voting documents for the Bavarian election, the hapless traffic light is now also instigating a north-south conflict over the electricity. The head of the Federal Network Agency demands that consumers in regions with little wind power should pay more and those in the north less. It is no coincidence that he is a member of the Greens and a close confidant of Robert Habeck, the responsible minister.

Electricity prices: A stab in the middle of a wasp’s nest – and a consequence of the foolish traffic light policy

Network boss Klaus Müller stabs right into the hornet’s nest. Of course he has a point when he complains that consumers in the north have to pay for the connection of the many wind turbines, which is not very fair. Nevertheless, his advance smells strongly of a punitive action for the wind (wheel) poor south, and with the blessing of the chancellor. He would have been better advised to keep the ball flat.

The fact that electricity is more expensive everywhere in Germany today than almost anywhere else in the world is also the result of the foolish energy policy of the traffic light coalition. After Russia’s attack on Ukraine, they preferred to bow to the nuclear phase-out fetish of the Greens than to economic reason and also banned Bavaria from continuing to operate the Isar II reactor on its own.

Söder warns of the collapse of southern industry – Berlin lives well and happily on it

Since then, the government has become more and more entangled in the self-imposed pitfalls of its energy policy. Instead of relieving the electricity price, which is strangling the economy, of part of the state taxes and making electricity cheaper for everyone, Habeck just passes the buck back and forth. He wants to massively subsidize a few industrial groups at the expense of everyone else. And now also ask Bavaria and other countries to pay to help others.

It’s true, the Free State has idled away with the construction of the route. Nevertheless, the new Berlin electricity plan is an own goal, in which even the Bavarian SPD is tearing its hair out. Söder rightly warns of the collapse of southern German industry. So far, people have lived well and happily on their earnings, even in spending-friendly Berlin.

