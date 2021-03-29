The algorithm recommendation of social network accounts TikTok favors the appearance of content and information related to far-right profiles in the United States, including organizations related to the assault on the Capitol on January 6 in the last days of the presidency of Donald trump.

The content of far-right organizations Three Percenter, QAnon, Patriot Party and Oath Keeper is favored by the algorithm of TikTok, according to research by the media research organization Media Matters for America. Some of them include other movements that participated in the assault on the Capitol on January 6 in Washington, DC

The videos of these four organizations are prohibited by TikTok. In particular, the social network blocked a number of hashtags related to the QAnon conspiracy theory from showing up in search results, amid concerns about misinformation.

However, research carried out in the United States found that if a user follows the network account recommendations, he finally finds one of these organizations and that, if he decides to follow any of them, this will lead him to receive follow-up suggestions from other far-right accounts.

The TikTok algorithm would favor far-right US groups, according to a study by Media Matters for America. Illustrative photo Shutterstock.

Thus, the organization found six patterns Frequent through which TikTok leads to show content and offer the follow-up of one or more of the accounts. That this happens “does not even require a search for them,” says media Matters for America.

The appearance process begins with the “For you” tab, where the social network shows recommended content for the user based on its algorithm, based on the accounts that it follows and the content previously viewed.

In this segment there are videos of one or more of the organizations that, if the user decides to follow, will lead to the recommendation of the following.

The conclusion of the research is that “users can be easily exposed to accounts and content of far-right extremists “and receive more and more content from them.

New measures for unverified content

On the other hand, the Chinese company ByteDance recently announced a feature for the content control that are published and shared on their popular social network.

The platform wants the community to reflect on the content to be shared before doing so. For it, introduced a banner to certify that the video content was reviewed but not “conclusively” validated.

For the verification process, the company collaborates with Newtral and SciVerify, so that they evaluate the accuracy of the content and, in case of confirming that it is false, the video will be removed from the platform, they say in a statement.

TikTok introduced a new feature to control the content that is shared. Illustrative photo Shutterstock.

However, there are times when the verification is inconclusive or the contents cannot be verified, for example, at the moment in which the events are taking place.

These cases, TikTok stop recommending Video to users in the “For You” section, to try to limit the spread of potentially misleading information.

Along with the banner that will be displayed to users, the platform will also notify the creator of the video if it has been marked as “unverified content”.

In addition, when a user tries to share the video, they will see a new warning, an “extra step” for them to “take a moment to assess and reconsider what they are going to do before they can choose between ‘cancel’ or ‘share of all forms’ “, they pointed out from TikTok.

