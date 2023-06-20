Many American car companies have a separate branch for police vehicles. For example, you can buy a ready-made police car at Ford and Chevrolet. At Tesla it is not yet possible. This Tesla Model PD is therefore not an official Tesla product, but a converted Model Y. The name PD stands for Police Department and is a nod to the abbreviations used by police stations there. For example, NYPD or LAPD.

The most striking thing about the Tesla Model PD is the push bar on the nose. Cool is how the company (which is also called Model PD) has incorporated flashing lights in the headlights and taillights. Just as neat is the integration of a police computer. At the push of a button, the infotainment screen switches from the Tesla menus to a Windows PC to handle police matters, without the need for an additional screen.

No glass roof

The glass roof has been replaced with a carbon fiber one (which still needs some finishing) so that there is room to mount the flashing lights. Not behind the window with this electric police car, so. The seat has been replaced by a seat with less lateral support, so that an agent with all his equipment around the waist can also sit properly. In the back is a cage to detain someone.

Why is a Tesla Model PD better?

The Tesla police car is more expensive to purchase than a regular petrol police car. The company says that the electric service car is much cheaper to maintain and that the charging costs are lower than the petrol costs of a conventional police car. After only two years of use, the Model PD would have paid for itself.

Moreover, this police car would last much longer than one with a petrol engine, because the engine does not wear out. According to the company, 10 years of service is very possible. The question, however, is what about repairs. Police cars have a hard life and if the battery is damaged, according to Reuters quickly written off the entire car. Practice will tell.