If there was a winning neckline for the events of last Christmas in Spain, it was the bardot or shoulder neckline. It was one of the more wanted trends and it seems that its success continues this yearsince you can find many garments with this flattering neckline for all silhouettes.

To fight the cold with style we have found seven sweaters with bardot neckline that feels good to everyone But, with which women over 50 will be the most favored with this cut.

The Bardot neckline always favors

The Bardot neckline, which is called by the French actress and activist Brigitte Bardot, is a neckline in which the shoulders are exposed. It favors a lot since it makes the Effect of extending the neck of the person who carries it.

In addition, this neckline that also leaves part of the Clavicle exposed gives a very sensual touch to our looks. But not only that, this detail Softens the chest And it is ideal for those women who have a lot and want to hide it.

Another of the qualities of the bardot neckline is that it contributes a very elegant touch to any of your looksso that is why the sweaters with this type of neckline are of the favorites to take every day for their great versatility.

Bardot necklines, perfect for you

Gray Jersey Vigoé with Bardot neckline from Zara. Courtesy.

This vigoré gray sweater with straight cut Zara He has the super flattering detail of the neckline with the discovered shoulders and that knot that gives him a very special fall. (Ref.: 3653/118/803. Price: 29.95 euros).

Merino wool jersey with bardot neckline from Cos. Courtesy.

This sweater of Cos in topo color has a cut and classic and timeless. It is made of 100%Merino wool. The Bardot neckline gives it a more modern and casual touch. (Ref.: 1250703002. Price: 89 euros).

Bershka Bardot Bardot Zipper Jacket. Courtesy.

Bardot necklines are also taken in jackets and to show this cardigan with Bershka’s rage zipper and ochos drawing. It is also available in black and marengo gray. (Ref.: 6982/596/712. Price: 22.99 euros).

Jersey with bardot neckline from Stradivarius. Courtesy.

This knitted jersey and bardot neckline Stradivarius’s return finish In red it is perfect to give a daring and colorful touch to your looks. (Ref.: 1602/366/100. Price: 25.99 euros).

Canalé Jersey with Bardot of H&M neckline. Courtesy.

This Short -in -ditch jersey in H&M cream He has the shoulders exposed and makes the effect of return. It is perfect to combine it with high shooting garments. (Ref.: 1247112007. Price: 19.99 euros).

Jersey with bardot neckline from Pull & Bear. Courtesy.

Another basic sweater but with such flattering bardot neckline is this dark gray of knit soft touch of Pull & Bear. (Ref.: 3558325. Price: 25.99 euros).

Jersey oversize with mango bardot neckline. Courtesy.

This knit oversize sweater in mango lavender color It is perfect to think about the spring closet. It has a soft and light texture and is available in other colors: light pink, vanilla, tobacco brown and pastel green. (Ref.: 87083286. Price: 39.99 euros).





