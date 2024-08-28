It’s one of those automotive races you probably haven’t heard much about: the battle to be the first with laser headlights. Audi thought it was the first with the Audi R8 LMX in 2014, but BMW quickly decided to deliver the i8 with the laser technology to eight customers. And so BMW was a month ahead. You’d expect the bright headlights to be in more affordable models ten years later, but instead the technology seems to be dying.

Forbes announced earlier this month the terminal condition of its laser headlights. It’s not like the technology isn’t working properly or has been overtaken by other technology. According to BMW, laser lights ten times brighter than normal LED lighting. According to Audi the laser headlights shine twice as far than normal LED headlights. You will not be blinded by these bright headlights: they dim automatically when they see an oncoming vehicle.

Now you can still order the headlights on the Audi Q7 and the Q8. BMW still supplies the lighting on the 4-series Gran Coupé and the X7. But according to Forbes the technology dies in these cars. The blame lies with the American legislation, because the technology does not get off the ground there. In short, it comes down to the fact that the beautiful technology is no longer worth it. BMW also says that the latest generation of matrix LED lamps does not have the same range, but the light is better distributed.

Why are the bright lights not allowed in the US?

Ten years ago, when laser lamps first appeared, the technology was illegal in the US anyway. There, headlights are allowed to have a strength of 150,000 candela. In Europe, that is 430,000 candela. After years of lobbying, the legislation in the US was changed, but not enough. Laser lamps were allowed, but they were only allowed to shine 250 meters. Here they shine 600 meters. And then there is actually no point in installing expensive laser lamps.

How do Audi and BMW laser headlights work?

BMW explains how the laser lights work: ‘The lens is filled with yellow phosphorus, a substance that reacts to intense light. As soon as the laser light is reflected in the lens, it reacts [licht] with the yellow phosphorus, which in turn creates a bright, very intense white light.’ Audi’s website tells a similar story. And although the laser technology at Bimmer is dying out, the technology is becoming increasingly popular in compact projectors. You know: projectors for watching movies at home.