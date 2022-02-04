January 2022 repeated a frequent writing that has been taking place in the first month of the year. Regardless of what happened in previous months, the Ibovespa performed well. Last month, the main indicator of the Brazilian stock market advanced almost 7%. For comparison, the S&P 500 index, the most representative of Wall Street’s moods, dropped 5.3%. And the Shanghai Stock Exchange performed even worse, down 7.6%.

The news shows little reason for Ibovespa’s optimism. Early in the year, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) indicated that inflation for 2021 was 10.06%. It was the first change in prices above double digits since 2015. The only positive point was a slight drop in the unemployment rate, which shrunk to 11.6% in the quarter ended in November, a reduction of 1.6 percentage points compared to the data of the three months ending in October. Even so, according to the IBGE, this improvement is seasonal, due to temporary hiring at the end of the year.

To further complicate the scenario, in early February, at the first meeting of the year, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) confirmed market expectations and raised the Selic benchmark rate by 1.5 percentage points to 10.75% per year. year. In the Communiqué released on Wednesday night (2), the Committee chaired by Roberto Campos Neto outlined a gloomy scenario. The Communiqué was clear in stating that consumer inflation “continued to be a negative surprise”.

As it could not be otherwise, the financial indiscipline of the Executive and the Legislative was also remembered. “Fiscal policies that imply an additional boost in aggregate demand or worsen the future fiscal trajectory may negatively impact the prices of important assets and increase the country’s risk premiums, keeping the risk of de-anchoring inflation expectations high,” said the Communiqué.

For the Committee, this justifies an increase in interest rates to up to 12% per year in the first half. “This decision also implies smoothing out fluctuations in the level of economic activity and promoting full employment,” the Communiqué said. “It is appropriate for the monetary tightening cycle to advance significantly into contractionary territory.” Translating to Portuguese, this means a cooler economy. Responsible for Variable Income at Veedha Investimentos, Rodrigo Moliterno said that inflation is high and interest rates should remain around 11% per year, “which will affect the results of companies, especially in sectors where there is more correlation with the performance of the Brazilian economy.”

The same reasoning applies to the United States. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the American version of the Copom, met in the last week of January. When commenting on the results, Federal Reserve (Fed) chairman Jerome Powell clearly said that Yankee monetary policy would change. After nearly two years of being lenient with inflation, the US central bank switched sides. Until now, he had kept interest rates close to zero and injected resources directly into the economy to offset the negative effects of the restriction measures provoked by the pandemic.

However, Powell’s statements made clear the Fed’s conviction that US inflation is too high. “The situation has not improved since the last December meeting, in fact it has gotten a little worse,” Powell said in commenting on the results. In 2021, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered inflation of 7%, well above the target of 2% per year that is on the Fed’s to-do list. More than that, the economy is heated. Unemployment is at 3.9%, close to historic lows and in line with what the central bank considers, in practice, full employment. The order now is to reduce this temperature, which has had a devastating effect on the bags. However, a few drops of the ocean of liquidity that moved with Powell’s statements flowed to the Brazilian market. This explained the appreciation in January, and also the drop of almost 5% in dollar quotations.

LOW PRICE Does this movement continue? For specialists, January’s performance was an outlier, and the Ibovespa will need more justifications to continue rising. “Last month’s appreciation was caused by a brief resource allocation movement at the beginning of the year, but we did not notice a relevant increase in international investors’ exposure to Brazilian assets,” said Bruno Benassi, analyst at independent firm Levante Corp. According to him, the idea that the Brazilian economy has detached itself from other emerging countries and has room to rise is not justified. Benassi stated that what could make this movement more relevant is the good performance of the Chinese economy. For some time now, the performance of stocks in Brazil has been more similar to that of the Shanghai stock exchange than to the ups and downs of Wall Street (see the chart).

The person responsible for variable income at Valor Investimentos, Romero de Oliveira, has a similar reasoning. For him, the good part is that Brazilian companies did their homework during the pandemic, cutting costs and reducing indebtedness. “And the most relevant shares on the stock exchange are those of commodity exporting companies, whose prices show no signs of cooling off in the international market,” he said. Thus, the future behavior of the Brazilian stock market will only be promising considering a positive scenario for iron ore, oil and food, as local news is not promising. “This is an election year,” Oliveira said. “And election years are always volatile.”