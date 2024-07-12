In recent years, the American stock market has become increasingly concentrated on a few stocks. While the share of the ten largest stocks in the market capitalization of the Russell 3000 index, which comprises 3,000 stocks, was still around 14 percent at the end of 2014, this has now risen to almost a third. The three largest companies account for one sixth. The concentration is even greater, at almost 40 percent and almost 20 percent in the S&P 500 index.