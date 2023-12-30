EThere is a former state politician from the SPD who has vowed never to speak publicly about his party again. He does tell one anecdote, but only if his name is not mentioned: When he was supposed to be honored a few years ago because he had been a party member for fifty years, he declined.

Not because he had lost faith in social democracy. But because he didn't want to get a certificate that Saskia Esken had signed. It was too inconspicuous, too left-wing, not enough Willy Brandt for him. All his life he had watched as the leaders of the SPD became smaller and smaller. With Esken, the office had dwarfed him and he could no longer take it seriously. Then it's better not to receive an honor.

Of course, in the past, making yourself big and important as party leader or appearing that way didn't always mean that it was good for the party. Some chairmen are not well remembered by the party executive. Someone would sometimes come rushing in from the Chancellor's Office, far too late, spend half an hour explaining to everyone how to do it right because, in his opinion, they were doing it wrong, and then he would leave again because he had more important things to do. This was the type of power person at a time when party leadership was still a necessary condition for becoming chancellor. That's how it was carried out: where the office was, was in front. Until a few years ago. Until Norbert Walter-Borjans came along.



















When Nowabo, as they call him in the SPD, became chairman, he could have seized power. He could have said that he wanted to be in the Bundestag at the next opportunity. Who would have wanted to challenge him, the party leader, for the first place on the list in North Rhine-Westphalia? When he arrived in the Bundestag, he could have said that he wanted to become parliamentary group leader. Who would have wanted to prevent that? Rolf Mützenich, the incumbent? To then parade the leader of his own party as a backbencher for four years and split both party and faction? Mützenich either wouldn't have dared to do that, or others would have prevented his choice.







Walter-Borjans could have had more power if he had wanted to. But he didn't want to. Just don't worry, just don't get angry. “That would have immediately opened up rifts,” he says. “I would have triggered the opposite of what was needed: to bring the store together and to profile social democratic politics independently of coalition constraints. It was clear to me that that was out of the question at all.”

Walter-Borjans doesn't think being able to be authoritarian or making harsh statements is all that important. “I don’t think that’s an attribute that the party leader has to have,” he says. Party leaders should, above all, manage. Just as he was a manager who wanted to make the party work. An honest broker, without self-interest.

His predecessors Gerhard Schröder, Oskar Lafontaine, Hans-Jochen Vogel, Franz Müntefering or Sigmar Gabriel did not appear so modest. The simplest explanation for this might be personality; that in the machismo alphabet they were at the front, at Alpha, and Walter-Borjans were further back, at Gamma or Epsilon. But that doesn't explain it. The machismo people are neither just selfish, nor is Walter-Borjans just good-natured.