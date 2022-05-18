After the start of the season was difficult for Verstappen, he already has three victories and the distance to World Cup leader Leclerc suddenly no longer seems unbridgeable. In Spain he will try to continue that good form.

TopGear’s own former F1 driver Robert Doornbos does not expect much from the training sessions yet. “It will be another battle between Verstappen and Leclerc,” Doornbos told TopGear. “In the winter tests they were already the fastest drivers there. It’s a boring track, because the teams know Barcelona so well from those tests. They take the car out of the truck, put it down and immediately know how to adjust it. You will see that a team like Red Bull will save kilometers in the training sessions because of the reliability.’

Despite the fact that the training sessions may not be very exciting, the circuit in Barcelona is a stable and reliable factor due to the winter tests. The weather doesn’t seem to play a role this weekend either. This allows us to get a good idea of ​​the current ranking of the teams on Saturday and Sunday. So whoever wins in Spain is currently in the best position in the championship.

What time does F1 start in Spain?

Friday 20 May 2022

1st free practice: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

2nd free practice: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Saturday 21 May 2022

3rd free practice: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Qualification: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday 22 May 2022

Race: 3:00 PM