He held the magazine Rolling Stone that “for a large part of the female population of the nineties, there was no cooler aesthetic in the world than theirs.” The statement is not the umpteenth journalistic hyperbole eager for the easy click. Headband of devil horns, black tinted lips, pale complexion, golden bob cut and a skinny and mysterious figure, but wiry enough to vehemently dominate the bass of The Smashing Pumpkins. Billy Corgan, leader of what were called “the band with the most psychologist bills in the world,” even described it as the “moral conscience” of the group. For an entire decade, she walked through packed stadiums as the outsider most glamorous and deified of alternative rock. However, one afternoon in 1999 the group announced the sudden dismissal of the guitarist, citing uncontrollable drug addiction. She disappeared without a trace. Almost 20 years later, on the occasion of the reunion of the original quartet of The Smashing Pumpkins, Wretzky once again showed signs of life. She was retired from music, she lived on a farm, trained horses and practiced martial arts. She claimed to be “much healthier and in better shape than any of them” and she took the opportunity to tell her –her– truth about one of the most bitter, controversial and prolonged feuds on the music scene.

Reconstructing a story never fully told by its protagonists is an arduous task, but to discover the first tensions between the members of the band and their bassist, we must go back to 1992. On that date, Wretzky and James Iha – co-founder of the group – put on end to a four-year romance that began almost parallel to the band’s meteoric success. The guitarist thus loses her greatest support in the group. Her relationship with Corgan had been conflictive from the start, as he recruited her after getting into a heated argument with her during a concert. “We never had a cordial relationship. He was always throwing tantrums at him and I would laugh at him. When James reproached me for doing it I replied, ‘Why not? “Who died and made him God?” Wrezky replied in his last interview offered to date.

The American played bass for The Smashing Pumpkins during their first five albums, which catapulted them as a generational band that managed to fill stadiums in just a few hours with tens of thousands of young people who, as she writes in one chronicle of 1996 Mikel López Iturriaga (yes, El comidista was a music critic), “they wore black long-sleeved t-shirts.” During that world tour another traumatic event occurs: keyboardist Jonathan Melvoin dies from a heroin overdose in New York, in the company of drummer Jimmy Chamberlin. He was fired after being unconscious during several of the tour’s concerts due to his extreme addiction and even Corgan himself claims that, before performing in Lisbon, they had to inject a dose of adrenaline into his heart. “Like in Pulp Fiction“, he confirms, evoking the scene in which Vincent (John Travolta) ‘resurrected’ Mia (Uma Thurman).

Chamberlin would be admitted back into the band three years later to take part in the recording of the album Machina/The Machines of God, which will, however, be Wretzky’s last. Without even finishing the scheduled sessions, Billy Corgan abruptly fires her, claiming that she was “a bad-spirited drug addict who refused to seek help.” A few weeks later, the bassist was arrested after police found a gram of cocaine in her car during an inspection. She was replaced by Melissa Auf der Maur, Hole’s bassist and friend of Wretzky, who played on the subsequent tour and appeared in a couple of video clips for the album’s singles until the band announced its dissolution in 2000.

It was in 2018, when the return of The Smashing Pumpkins with the original trio of the formation (Corgan, Iha and Chamberlin) was announced, when the news about a hypothetical return of Wretzky forced the artist to come out of her deliberate oblivion. After a crossroads of accusations regarding who was to blame for the music influencing the invitation – if it ever materialized – the bassist took the opportunity to once again denounce the band leader’s messianic ego and clarify the reasons. which led to his dismissal. Wretzky assures that her silence was an attempt for the wounds to heal, but, 25 years later, that desire seems impossible.

“Getting into the studio with the band was always a fucking nightmare. It was horrible. I was so stressed that I had an abortion. Not even the band knows this. It was traumatic,” he declared to the website. Alternative Nation. “Billy loved to humiliate and embarrass people in front of others. He was a bully and I was the only one who stood up to him. I got to a point where he couldn’t fight anymore and I needed to leave.” The toxic environment reported by the guitarist affected her emotional well-being, plunging her into a major nervous breakdown. “One day I had 30 panic attacks, it was terrible. I tried to quit two or three times after the last tour, but it’s hard to do that when everyone, my husband (musician Kerry Brown), my family, tells you to wait until the next album, that a lot of people’s jobs depend on you. Don’t just think about yourself. “I should have left a couple of years earlier.” Likewise, he denied rumors that his heavy drug addiction had affected the dynamics of the band and assured that the first time he saw cocaine in his life was at the age of 27, when Marilyn Manson consumed it in the dressing room after one of his concerts.

Wretzky also details the betrayal to which she was subjected by her bandmates and who replaced her as bassist. During a three-month vacation approved by the rest of the group after her last tour, she was offered the chance to make her film debut starring in a film alongside Mickey Rourke. They even raised the possibility of Melissa Auf der Maur also appearing in it and urged Wretzky to contact her friend. When her classmates found out about her project, they became “furious” and urged her to return to the group immediately. “I was told that Billy thought that if he was well enough to make a movie he was well enough to return to the studio. But he never called me, he always forced someone else to do it.” That Auf der Maur never responded to her call about her participation in the film was interpreted by her bassist as a sign that her colleagues had already spoken to her about replacing her in The Smashing Pumpkins. His supposed concern about her addiction? An excuse to argue for her long-awaited expulsion.

None of these statements has been denied again by Billy Corgan who, on the other hand, never denied his leadership with an iron fist. “It was never a democracy,” he stated in this newspaper. Wreztky has only made headlines once in the last twenty years, when in 2011 she was arrested for failing to appear at a court hearing. The converted farmer was denounced for the commotion caused in a nearby town by a pair of horses that escaped from the ranch. Although she has received several proposals to join other bands and return to the studio, she claims to be satisfied with her current reality.