The picturesque Eisenach at the foot of the Wartburg is an almost exotic place in Germany, there is currently not a single new corona infection. While 34 cities and districts nationwide are now tearing the critical upper limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days.

The new wave of the pandemic is so difficult to fight because it varies so regionally and the outbreak is diffuse. Since new lockdowns are to be avoided and schools and daycare centers are to remain open, readjustments are being carried out hectically, but no one has a panacea so far.

The big cities of Cologne, Essen and Stuttgart are developing into hotspots just like Bremen, Berlin and Frankfurt before. Closing hours at night are now being imposed almost everywhere from 11 p.m. at the latest. Frankfurt’s Lord Mayor Peter Feldmann (SPD) emphasizes: “We can learn from others.” For example, First Mayor Peter Tschentscher achieved success in Hamburg with a ban on alcohol sales.

The same was reported from Munich – this was the first megacity where the 50 threshold was exceeded. But the measures made it possible to lower the numbers again. Now they are climbing here again.

In cities like Berlin, rules were not strictly controlled or followed for weeks, from properly filling in contact details to dealing with parties and large weddings in closed rooms. The current situation is therefore also a result of a lack of discipline on the part of the citizens and a lack of enforcement of rules on the part of the authorities.

The false myths circulating in social networks about the alleged harmlessness of the virus were reinforced in the summer by the fact that it was mainly young people who were infected, most of whom had no serious illnesses.

With a delay, the number of infections in risk groups also increases

However, the development in cases that have to be treated in intensive care, which is still at a low level, but is clearly increasing, has so far confirmed the scientists that the virus is causing the number of infections in risk groups to rise again with a delay.

“There are a lot of will-o’-the-wisps out and about in public at the moment,” said the head of the Institute for Virology at the Charité, Christian Drosten, a few days ago. According to his calculations, the mortality rate determined to date with the corona virus is 20 times higher than with flu, and an estimated one percent of those infected have died so far.

The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach expects increasing numbers for the severe courses. If there is a development with up to 20,000 new infections per day, this means 200 deaths per day with a time lag. “At least when many older people are infected,” says Lauterbach.

Difficult contact follow-up

In the Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg district, which is governed by the Greens, the Left and the SPD, a decision could be resubmitted: Can you really turn down the help offered by the Bundeswehr? The main focus here is on helping people check out contacts in the event of infections in order to break the chains of infection.

Stuttgart has now also requested help from the Bundeswehr. The 50 limit value had been set by the federal and state governments because it is still feasible to ensure tracking by then.

Berlin’s governor Michael Müller emphasizes that there are 200 vacancies at the health authorities in Berlin alone. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has offered that the federal government is now looking for people in its authorities who could be deployed for short-term operations on the Corona front.

Laboratories are reaching their limits in many places

As early as next week, the limit of 5000 new infections per day should be exceeded. Laboratory capacities are also reaching their limits in many places, with 1.1 million tests per week. “We could never deal with 20,000 cases a day,” says Lauterbach. “We’d have to quarantine so many people that it could act like a second lockdown.”

Morning and afternoon operations are recommended for schools, with enough time to ventilate. The more severe cases there are, the more the eyes will be directed back to the intensive care beds, of which 9328 are currently still free. The Charité board member for health care, Ulrich Frei, is more concerned about the shortage of intensive care workers, especially since this could be exacerbated by infections and quarantine regulations.

Doctors also criticize the ban on accommodation

Since the infection rate is developing very differently across the country, the measures differ. The ban on accommodation for travelers from risk areas, which applies in many places, is also viewed critically by doctors. On the one hand, thanks to the protection concepts, hardly any infections have been reported from hotels.

On the other hand, in many places there is hardly any capacity to take part in the self-payable negative corona tests that exempt from the ban. Due to the new curfew, innkeepers fear not only in Berlin that many celebrations could move indoors.

These private parties could also develop into the germ cells of the infection. In addition, experts doubt that the planned expansion of the mask requirement in some cities to pedestrian zones and public spaces will bring anything.

Saxony-Anhalt is already rejecting a nationwide higher fine for those who do not like masks – CSU boss Markus Söder is for 250 euros. “We shouldn’t just talk about sanctions, we should pay more attention to combating the root causes of the hotspots,” emphasized the government spokesman.