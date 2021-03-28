A fascinating documentary series on the bloody civil war in feudal Japan during the 16th century. More than a hundred years of battles that ended with the reunification of an emerging nation. The Samurai Era, the battle for Japan (six chapters), brand new Netflix premiere, introduces us to the history of a nation divided by territories in the hands of dictators (shoguns) or feudal lords (daimyo) who try, by force, to dominate the island.

Directed by Stephen Scott, it achieves -through a careful recreation of the great battles, accompanied by the illuminating reflections of historians and scholars- a revealing vision not only of the nature of that warrior nobility that are the samurai, with its codes of honor and loyalty, but also of its contempt for life.

A solid cast of Hiro Kanawata, Masami Kosaka, Hayate Masao, Masayoshi Haneda and Hideaki Ito, along with a carefully crafted production, makes this docuseries an interesting approach to one of the most important moments in the history of Japan.

From the hand of a solid cast, the docuseries shows the two sides of the samurai, on the horse of life and death.

The series has a stimulating rigor that allows you to enter a world marked by honor, whose maximum expression is seppuku (suicide), the main element of the samurai code of ethics, and by shocking violence.

In addition to the clan struggles in search of unifying Japan, which shows that honor and ambition are related, this documentary also shows a decisive element in that time of battles as it was the introduction of the arquebus, imported from China and which together with the rotary attack, pellets and arrows, revolutionized the art of war on that island.

In the 16th century, Japan was in the hands of several clans or shoguns who divided the island through a pact of force and fear. Reunification begins when the Oda clan falls into the hands of the bloodthirsty Nobunaga and begins its policy of expansion. An intelligent warrior, he became famous for his tremendous teachings to the vanquished, such as the daimyo Takedo Shingen, rather than for his strategy that puts a quota of horror at the beginning. this well-paced production with a dark atmosphere that lends it a proper mystery.

The Samurai Era It also discovers certain Buddhist communities of the 16th century with little known particularities, in a country where they are a powerful institution and which gave birth to the legend of ninja warriors. How could it be otherwise in such turbulent times in political matters, there are permanent betrayals, as for example that of Mitsuhide to Nobunaga, at this point called the Demon King, and the subsequent repair of Toyotomi Hideyoshi, close to the betrayed, who rises to power after a quick and bloody battle.

A fragile alliance, made with hostages, is between Tokuwata Ieyasu and Hideyoshi, who needs a title to legitimize his power and be recognized for false lineage as prime minister and become the most powerful man in Japan.

However, the political turmoil did not subside and the new prime minister is confronted by the clan led by Data Masamune, called “The one-eyed dragon” And it is from this moment on, a stable political equilibrium began to be created in Japan and that put on pause the continuous clan struggles; However, this inner peace allows Hideyoshi to plan to expand his power to Korea and China and become the most powerful person in Asia.

It is interesting to recognize the permanent confusion that power generates and that goes beyond the ages. Some 200,000 warriors disembark in Korea in April 1592 (the world had to wait until June 1941 with the invasion of Normandy, on D-Day, to overcome that number of men), they take the peninsula, but they will find the Virtuous Army, of Gwak Jae -u, a feudal lord who became a legendary stronghold against the invader and one of the creators of guerrilla warfare aided by China who sent troops to reinforce the Korean defense. A real disaster that will end with the withdrawal of the Japanese forces from Korea.

The samurai era is sustained by powerful narrative rigor.

The last part of the series deals with the succession of Hideyoshi and of this leader’s intention that his power pass to his son Hideyori when he comes of age through a council of powerful warlords. After Hideyoshi’s death, the intrigues end with the seizure of power by Ieyasu and a clever relocation of power that brings Japan to a viable political equilibrium.

The Samurai Era shows that the aftermath of the war of unification of Japan generated a transformation of the samurai, perhaps the best warriors in history, who as bloodthirsty combatants began to focus on philosophy, honor and duty.

File



Qualification: Very good

Docuserie Direction: Stephen Scott With: Hiro Kanawata, Masami Kosaka, Hayate Masao, Masayoshi Haneda and Hideaki Ito Issue: Six episodes, available on Netflix.