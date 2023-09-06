Wondering why you see more and more new cars that no one seems to like (at once)? This may have to do with the fact that you are not the most important target group of that car brand. Last year, more than 300,000 new cars were registered in the Netherlands. In China, they expect to reach 30 million new cars this year. Your opinion makes little difference to the total turnover. And not only the designs are adapted for that market, the prices can also be significantly reduced there.

Volkswagen’s sales in China were a bit disappointing. Most people there went for a brand from their own country or for a Tesla, which also lowered the prices. In order to regain some market share, Volkswagen temporarily lowered the price of the ID.3 by no less than 22 percent to only 15,800 euros in July. You don’t have a Mitsubishi Space Star for that yet. In the Netherlands you pay at least 42,000 euros for an ID.3 with the same 58-kWh battery.

They also love discounts in China

In June, Volkswagen sold only 1,819 copies of the ID.3. When the discount came, the number already grew to 7,378 units and in August to 10,000 units. Only 7,000 units would be sold at the bottom price, but the success led VW to increase the number to 17,000, reports Electrek. The price of the ID.3 on the Volkswagen website in China is currently 20,000 euros, which is still considerably less than here.

The VW ID.4 (which is called ID.4 Crozz there) is also somewhat behind with 4,031 units sold in July. That is why Volkswagen also drops the price of that car. With a discount of more than 6,000 euros, the ID.4 now costs 18,600 euros in China. In the Netherlands, the entry-level model with comparable specs costs more than 45,000 euros. Volkswagen now says it is selling 3,000 cars at that promotional price, but who knows, they might add some more.

Good idea for the Netherlands?

If Volkswagen were to stunt prices in the Netherlands, they could easily offer discounts for a year. Last year, the brand sold less than 5,000 copies of the ID.3 and ID.4 here. Or would the Dutch suddenly bring the full production of the ID.3 and ID.4 here, just like with the Outlander PHEV at the time? It would be a nice stunt to get the whole of the Netherlands back to the Volkswagen.