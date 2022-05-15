ROME. From the turning point in Finland and Sweden to the changed situation in Ukraine. Mircea Geoană (NATO): «This is why Ukraine can win the war. The brutal Russian invasion is losing momentum ». The point about the war in Ukraine ahead of the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers. Warns the deputy secretary general of the Atlantic alliance: “We are in a moment of significant changes in European security and NATO is strong in supporting Ukraine and defending the billion people living in our allied nations – states the number two of NATO -. Last night we were joined by the Swedish and Finnish foreign ministers. We know and fully respect the democratic processes that are taking place in these two vibrant democracies and, if they decide to seek membership, I am sure that the Allies will look constructively and positively at their membership in this Alliance. Finland and Sweden are already NATO’s closest partners ”.

Lively democracies

Mircea Geoană explains: «We work with them in many ways. As I said, they are lively democracies. They have an impeccable rule of law. They have strong militaries, they already contribute to Euro-Atlantic security and are very interoperable with the rest of NATO. Also, today we will focus on the latest developments in Ukraine. The brutal invasion of Russia is losing momentum. And with the significant support of the allies and partners in billions of dollars, in military, financial and humanitarian support, we know that with the courage of the Ukrainian people and army and with our help, Ukraine can win this war. “

Summit

«We will also focus on the summit that our leaders will hold in Madrid at the end of June – points out Mircea Geoană-. Secretary General Stoltenberg proposed the strategic concept which is now under negotiation. And, of course, our Foreign Ministers, in Berlin today, will give further policy guidance to ensure that we have a solid and forward-looking document in Madrid, once again indicating the unity of NATO, the relevance of NATO and the fact that NATO is adapting to be future-proof. Once again, our deep gratitude to the German hosts and German allies, and I look forward to continuing the discussion with the Ministers at Trenta ».

Support

The deputy secretary general of NATO congratulates «Ukraine for winning the Eurovision competition. And I don’t do it lightly. Because yesterday we saw immense public support across Europe and Australia for courage … Of course the song was beautiful, it’s beautiful. ” So «the message we want to send to Mr. Putin is that they started the most brutal and cynical war since the Second World War, which he probably would be, he was sincerely surprised by the courage of the Ukrainian people and the unity of the political West. So I say we are united. We are strong and we will continue to help Ukraine win this war ».

First round

“We had the discussion yesterday, the first round of our informal meeting. And as always in NATO, there was a frank and constructive discussion. It is a topic that we always discuss – the number two of the Atlantic alliance reports -. Turkey is an important ally. You have expressed concerns that are being addressed and discussed among friends, friends and allies. And I am confident that if these two countries decide in the next few days, I understand, to ask for membership of NATO, this will be able to welcome them and find all the conditions of consensus to be satisfied ».

The law of nations

“NATO will always respect the right of nations in Europe, and around the world, to choose their own path. This is not subject to anyone else’s veto. It is a discussion that concerns that country and the organization it wants to join. Georgia is for us the partner with the greatest opportunities – points out Mircea Geoană-. We have been working with them for years and years. And I also know that the leadership of Georgia will be invited to the NATO summit. The open door policy remains sacrosanct to NATO. And I can say that Georgia is a very important partner. The Black Sea is becoming more and more important. We see the effect of the Black Sea blockade in Russia’s attempt to stifle Ukraine’s economy and create food insecurity in many other parts of the world. “

Partner

“Not in a military way, the Republic of Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, another very important partner of ours, so the allies, even the European Union, are trying to make sure that these partners are supported by us in these complex moments.” the deputy secretary general of NATO-. We are not commenting on the national decisions of the Allies. These are decisions that are made in a sovereign way. What I can say is that the unity of the Alliance, especially in recent months, over time historically, but in recent months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has been flawless. And this is the strength of everything we do. Look at the flawless coordination between NATO’s G7, held here in Germany yesterday, the EU, NATO and the G7. Look at the way other partners … look at Ramstein, where there are over 40 nations coordinating to support Ukraine. So the inaudible matters happen. We are democracies, their decisions and discussions sovereign. We respect it. But I would like to underline once again the spirit of unity and common belonging ».

Platform

“NATO is the platform for the transatlantic security conversation. And we are very proud, I am very proud, Secretary General Stoltenberg is very proud of the way the Allies are united in a common commitment. Ukraine can win this war ”, concludes the number two of the Atlantic alliance.