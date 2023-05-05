Before we started filming our Power Test That Would End All Power Tests, I already knew everything about Mate Rimac. I knew what he had achieved and I knew that Porsche had bought part of his company; and then you have made it in this world. I also knew he wouldn’t let me drive his Nevera until it was 100 percent finished.

Once that was done, I drove this hypercar for the first few miles on a road through a Yorkshire moorland. I had 70 percent of the power, it was damp and it already felt so much faster than any other supercar I had driven in the same conditions. I was a king and when I was able to fully press the right pedal for the first time, I was speechless.

The Nevera never gets boring

Straight-line speed can get pretty boring pretty quickly, but the Nevera is so fast your body won’t know what hit it even the tenth time you do an all-or-nothing start. Do you miss the sound? I think so, but there’s one shot in the video, see above, where I and the four tapes are subjected to an amount of violence I’ve never experienced before.

Read also: These are all the winners of the EV Awards 2023

In its Drift mode it goes straight like a conventional car: when the grip disappears, you steer against and then calmly back. But there is another mode that sends an equal amount of torque to all wheels… And then the car wants to drift while the steering wheel is just straight. It looks like I’m driving 130 km/h, but actually I was evaporating tires here at over 190 km/h.

At a hefty $2 million, the Nevera may seem like a largely irrelevant car, but it’s important because its now-expensive technology will be available for a fraction of the money in five years or so. And if this is where we’re headed, we’re all going to have to learn to drive again.