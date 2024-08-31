They’re coming back. In the summer of 2025. They announced that a few days ago. It’s still unclear whether there will be new songs from them soon, but “new songs” are a tricky thing for the English band Oasis anyway: Even the new songs from back then, like “Live Forever,” weren’t really new when they came out in the mid-nineties, but rather duller copies of the rougher hits from the Beatles. Noel Gallagher, who wrote them, and Liam Gallagher, who sang them, have never denied that.