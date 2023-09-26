The remainder of the canceled Classic between Ajax and Feyenoord will be played on Wednesday afternoon, which was also finalized on Tuesday morning after Ajax and FC Volendam decided not to take legal action. But with which players and why does the match in the empty Johan Cruijff Arena at 2 p.m. not start with a kick-off as normal, but with a referee’s ball?

Which players will be at the start on Wednesday?

The same 22 who were on the field when the match was finally stopped on Sunday. The Ajax backs Anton Gaaei and Borna Sosa are no longer allowed to participate because they were replaced early on by trainer Maurice Steijn, who could bring in three more freshmen in the remainder.

In principle, Ajax plays with Gorter; Rensch, Sutalo, Hato, Salah-Eddine; Van den Boomen, Taylor, Vos; Berghuis, Brobbey and Forbs. Feyenoord starts with Wellenreuther, just like on Sunday; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman; Wieffer, Stengs, Timber; Minteh, Giménez and Paixão. Trainer Arne Slot can still change five times.

Players who become injured before Wednesday afternoon may be replaced. But simulating an injury for tactical reasons is not the intention. A sports doctor from the KNVB checks whether someone is really injured.

Mats Wieffer (l) had possession of the ball when the game was blown. © Pro Shots / Kay Int Veen



Will the game be resumed with a kick-off?

No. When referee Serdar Gözübüyük finally stopped the game after 54 minutes and 55 seconds on Sunday because fireworks had been thrown onto the field for the second time, Mats Wieffer had possession of the ball about ten meters beyond the center line in the axis of the field. The match therefore starts there on Wednesday with a referee’s ball for Feyenoord, which can immediately attack in Ajax’s half.

The clock obviously starts running from 54.55. The official playing time is 35 minutes and 5 seconds on Wednesday. In addition, there will be injury time, including any delays in the first 9 minutes and 55 seconds of the second half.



Will the match be led by Gözübüyük again?

Yes. The KNVB wants conditions to be as similar as possible to last Sunday, although it is not always possible to appoint the same referee for a catch-up match. Gözübüyük and his team happen to be available again this week and will therefore be back on the field on Wednesday.

Which players should watch their step?

Kenneth Taylor (Ajax), Santiago Giménez and Timon Wellenreuther (Feyenoord) received yellow cards on Sunday. Those cards remain, so they cannot afford another card on Wednesday.

