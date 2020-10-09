There is no theater without an audience. During the quarantine imposed by the pandemic of the covid-19The animals have continued there, acting for them. He zoo It is the theater of wild life, where the specimens play the role of their fellow men in freedom. The architect Javier Carvajal (1923-2013) designed the one for the Casa de Campo in Madrid, in 1970, as a great theater made up of dozens of stages, where the deepest contact between the audience and the actor had to take place on its own. Carvajal composed a theatrical experience –on a journey through the fauna of different climates and regions–, as a stage director would have done: forcing what will not happen by itself, that is, the truth.

He raised a modern and daring space for the species to improvise in front of the spectators. The actors had to look authentic. Removed the bars –the fourth wall– and replaced them with pits. He created a direct and frontal view of each of the representations. And, to finish off the play, he hired two sculptors to invent the scenography for each habitat: Josep María Subirachs did the one for the tigers, lions, goats and mouflon. And José Luis Sánchez created the most interesting piece of all, that of the brown bears. The zoo that was a theater also became an open-air, habitable sculpture museum, molded from 35,000 cubic meters of concrete poured into formwork. No precast blocks.

For something Carvajal is recognized as having been the king of concrete in the history of 20th century Spanish architecture. The expressionist but sober forms that had made him the reference of the new wave and that he used for his own house, built in Somosaguas, 10 minutes from the zoo, were also those of the new habitat of the animals that had suffered from the terrible House of Fieras, from the Retiro park.

On the left, the goat space, which now has no water. On the right, that of the ruined. | Julian Colmenares

Although the zoo is constantly adapting to the new sensitivities (fewer animals, more space), this change meant an improvement in their conditions for these involuntary actors. The idea was promoted in 1955 by the director of the Munich zoo, Heinz Heck, who proposed to the council the creation of the enclosure in that part of the forest, with a nearby suburban stop and two streams. The setting was perfect and the invisible creator of the zoo turned the nature of the Country house in the background of the scene.

Proposal for the recovery of the brown bear enclosure, as conceived by Javier Carvajal and carried out by the sculptor José Luis Sánchez. | Courtesy of Lorenzo Fernández-Ordóñez

Agustín López, director of Biology at the zoo, explains that the adaptation work in recent years has consisted of “making the architecture of Carvajal compatible with the welfare of the animals” and the development of the landscaping that he created. “It is very important to be able to identify the animals in an ecosystem, that is why we make these scenic recreations of the environment,” says the biologist in defense of thematization, who prefers not to describe it as “papier-mâché”. “They are clues for visitors,” he adds.

Carvajal picked up the witness of the architect Jordi Mir i Valls, who had designed, in an embryonic phase, a “infantile” park, as Julián Colmenares reminds ICON Design (1946), Carvajal’s collaborator since the fifth year of his career. Carvajal turned around Mir while he could: his idea was left half done due to important disagreements with Antonio Lleó de la Viña, owner of the Comylsa construction company, who decided to finish the work with the plans for Carvajal and Colmenares but without his address. The young disciple had spent two years embedded in that place directing the work while the master was immersed in his most controversial building, the Torre de Valencia, that skyscraper of houses at the foot of the Retiro that blew up the profile of Madrid. Finally, neither of them attended the inauguration, on June 23, 1972.

Asian camel space in the original project. | Julian Colmenares

That was the beginning of the disappearance of the authors of a novel zoo. But the worst was not the lack of recognition, or their invisibility in the facilities of the enclosure. When, many years later, Colmenares returned for the first time with his daughter, he found that the work had been gradually perverted. The owners had decided to hide the concrete stages of Carvajal and his sculptors, and thematize them with cardboard. “What they have done is an aberration,” he says. In the space of the seals they included a prop ship, erected false Egyptian columns and South American idols in the area of ​​Asian elephants … They wrapped the sculpture-sets in an extravagance so obsolete and incongruous that they conquered the top of the kitsch.

“They set up a Chinese chiringuito with pagodas when the pandas arrived. I have a lot of affection for the zoo project, I keep all the plans, and what hurts me the most is the deterioration to which they have dragged it. What has happened to the space of the brown bears are scandalous. They altered everything without asking us for advice or help; they had no sensitivity to preserve the architecture or the sculpture of Sánchez and they covered up the work of a great sculptor who has passed away, “says Colmenares. As if it were an irremediable movement of the society of the spectacle, the zoo returned to the starting box to infantilize itself. And he went from theater to amusement park.

But papier-mâché has its days numbered. In 2010, when it turned 79 in the hands of citizens and not of the kings who once enjoyed it exclusively, the Casa de Campo was Declared a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC) by the Community of Madrid. The 1,906 hectares of holm oak and pine meadows, Palaeolithic sites, archaeological remains, and historical buildings became untouchable. The zoo is one more element that must be preserved as it was created. The original elements cannot be altered or transformed. The concrete that aspired to be a natural setting must re-emerge from the cheesy. In 2018, the zoo commissioned architects Lorenzo Fernández-Ordóñez Y Fernando Porras-Isla a Master Plan for the recovery of the original structures of Carvajal, which was later to be approved by the Manuela Carmena City Council.

The baboon and baboon playground. | Julian Colmenares

The Executive of the consistory has changed and the plan remains unapproved. The two architects count –also responsible for the reform of the Plaza de España underway– that it is “bureaucracy”, that the team of José Luis Martínez-Almeida, current mayor of the city, has liked the return to clean concrete structures, without additions, or drills. They have not made the report public yet, but they advance the basic lines that their performance intends: “We have turned the vision of the zoo as a prison upside down, it is the public who is in a cage while looking at the animals in wide spaces. enclosures have been expanded, “says Lorenzo Fernández-Ordóñez.

The rescuers of Carvajal point out that the City Council was aware that the subsequent works had lost the original heritage. That is why he commissioned them to clean the additions, “some of which are regrettable,” Porras-Isla says. The mission that was entrusted to them was to intervene in the degeneration to re-emphasize the original idea, “where the animal is the one that dominates over the one who looks”. In the zoo theater, the animals always act, they perform from their stages for anyone who appears. They tell their story, because the director Peter Brook (1925) says that telling stories, in any of its manifestations, is the most powerful means of contact that exists.

In the preparation of the recovery protocol (without a budget) they have worked with the collaboration of the current owners of the zoo and their specialists, who have informed them of their needs and those of the animals. They have devised a plan to rewind in time and rescue the sculptures that Sánchez and Subirachs created, as well as those naturalized geometries that he erected in the shelters of the animals. Carvajal wanted the concrete to be inhabited by vegetation, until it was camouflaged. He wanted more than cages to be showrooms integrated into the landscape.

For Fernando Porras-Isla the conception of this zoo is “something unique in the world”. But they want this artificial stage in which they act to grow and become part of a great natural setting, which is Casa de Campo. More truth and less papier-mâché. They recognize that Carvajal’s pieces were not very comfortable for the animals, because the planting project could not be executed, “but now the soils can be vegetable, we know how to plant on concrete.” “The zoo is becoming less spectacle and more scientific and informative,” explains the architect who, if he could, would immediately remove the strident loudspeaker distributed throughout the premises.

“We want the zoo to get closer to nature. Better to hear the birds or the murmur of the Meaques stream when it brings the meltwater than that permanent music,” says Porras-Isla. It says that there are more than 60 different railing models and 50 types of flooring. “There is nothing but noise,” he says. Julián Colmenares knows the Master Plan and supports it, breathes relieved. But the Covid-19 health crisis could disrupt plans for a long time. The park is closed and its sources of income as well. They don’t know when they will reopen. And while it is the perfect time to restore architectural dignity to the site, the investment in recovery will be taken away by the cursed virus.