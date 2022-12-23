The genesis of the Cayman, which saw its regular mid-engine suddenly replaced by the mighty 4.0-liter boxer block that is normally found in a GT3, was a bit different than you might think.

“I was very thick with Wolfgang Hatz [de R&D-baas van Porsche]Andreas Preuninger, head of Porsche’s GT department, said. “One day he said, ‘Hey, come on, let’s take a GT3 engine and put it in a GT4.'”

The 2022 Performance Car of the Year is a gift, literally

That sounded a bit simpler than it was though: it would take a lot of complicated surgery to fit the new heart, and knowing it was a rotten job, the GT department just let it go. Until some time later Hatz’s birthday was coming up and Preuninger had no present for him.

He realized that an iTunes coupon wouldn’t go down well, and suddenly a light went on. “We said, okay, we’re going to make a surprise for him. We are making a prototype with a GT3 engine in a 981 Cayman, because we actually wanted to do that anyway.’

And that was the first mule for the GT4RS. When they parked it in his garage for Wolfgang’s birthday, they knew they had something special. And luckily, the Porsche Board of Directors agreed with them.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is awesome

And you can understand why, because the car that it eventually became, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, is a sports car that ticks all the boxes for people like us, who see driving not so much as a way to get from A to B, but as an event , a passion.

The shrieking, snarling and revving engine is a triumph of combustion, enhanced by the genius carbon fiber air intakes where the rear windows used to be – making everyone in the cabin part of the intake process.

The steering is complete delight, the brakes are powerful and its looks are aggressive, but not eccentric. It’s serviceable and focused, but not on the same spectrum as the GT3 RS or the GT3; by which we mean that you can also enjoy it on public roads in more than just first gear.

Perhaps even more than the 2022 Performance Car of the Year

The Cayman GT4 RS could just be Porsche’s GT division at its best. It offers confidence-inspiring and ambitious performance that you’ll love to get carried away with your heart and soul.

He’s also what happens when the Porsche leadership loosens the tie and allows the Cayman to approach the performance level of the 911; and if the GT department can get out of the straitjacket for a while. Either way, it’s the best birthday present anyone could wish for.