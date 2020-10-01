Every time has different heroes, and the wheel of history cannot be turned back. But yesterday’s heroes don’t have to be today’s heroes – that’s why we’re changing street names of warlords and putting warning signs on statues of slave traders.

All of this is always an expression of current social developments. There is great uncertainty when references are lost – and new ones are sought. Because it’s about the identity and self-image of a society. But all too often the new old heroes, complex as they are, don’t fit into the grid.

An amusing illustration of these difficulties can currently be observed in France. It is not about wiping out a today unacceptable warlord from the streets like Herrmann von Wissmann in Berlin-Neukölln, but rather about the very big. Interestingly, people in the neighboring country want to adorn themselves with the progressiveness of the past.

A quarrel rages over two dead poets. Nine former ministers of culture are involved: Should the bones of the poets Paul Verlaine and Arthur Rimbaud, who were considered wicked during their lifetime in the 19th century, who were briefly a gay couple, be reburied in the Pantheon, this republican temple?

The Pantheon is the republic’s hall of fame

Somehow because of their outstanding literary importance – but specifically in a double pack, because the couple symbolize “diversity” and have become victims of “homophobia”. This is what the petition says, addressed to President Emmanuel Macron, who alone can decide how French history will be continued in the crypt of this nation’s hall of fame.

The interior of the Pantheon, the hall of fame of the French Republic. Photo: AFP

Now that marriage is possible for everyone in France after great resistance from the Catholic milieu, its pioneers are to move into these gigantic mausoleum halls, the size and column architecture of which intimidates the visitor and freezes them in awe.

The current minister of culture, Roselye Bachelot, supports the initiative and underlines the “current dimension” that a reburial of “lovers” would have.

The opponents argue that the two poets were only a couple for about two years – Verlaine had left wife and child for the 17-year-old Rimbaud – and the separation was turbulent, with Verlaine shot the young Rimbaud in the leg. Verlaine ended up in prison, Rimbaud hung up the lyrics and became an arms dealer in Africa.

Fans of the rebel Rimbaud, who always rebelled against petty bourgeoisie and nationalism, argue that the outsider of society never wanted to end up in this national temple. The family is also against this double blow, since Rimbaud has lived several lives and should not be limited to this brief liaison with Verlaine.

The two poets do not need this publicity

The two poets don’t need this publicity: Rimbaud’s anti-war sonnet “Le dormeur du Val” (The Sleeper in the Valley), in which aesthetics and horror are elegantly mixed, is still learned by heart by every schoolchild today. Every Frenchman also knows Verlaine’s “Chanson d´ automne” (autumn song), which is often set to music.

Rather, the concern serves the self-assurance of part of French society. The liberation of Verlaines from an inconspicuous grave near the city motorway under “ugly plastic flowers” (an argument in the petition for the transfer!) As well as Rimbaud’s from a family grave in the province should actually only prove that French society is serious about diversity in 2020 means.