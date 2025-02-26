Why the playmobil are still fashionable

It is almost impossible to find someone who has not played as a child with a playmobil. The morning of January 6, thousands of children open their gifts and, in many cases, the Magi have left some of the thousands of figures so easily recognizable. But today, They have become authentic and desired collector’s pieces. Whether for children or for the elderly, the question is, why do the PlayMobil remain fashionable?

In 1974 Hans Beck created for the toyter Horst Brandstätter those little figures that, today, continue to have a place in some drawer of any home. Whether in the mythical pirate ship, in the Fort of the West or in any galactic ship, the truth is that the playmobil clicks are of the toys that remain without fashionable.

Hence It is increasingly common to find a PlayMobil Fair a weekendan appointment for all ages in which one can get carried away by childhood memories, find authentic jewels or find that playmobil to finish off a beautiful collection.

Successful fairs

In Burriana There were 35 thousand people who passed through the fair organized in the Valencian city. 600 figures with the colors of Deportivo de la Coruña were sold in a few days in Galicia. While in Pozuelo de Alarcón There were 5,000 figures that were exposed in two large models of 65 and 30 square meters. A fever.

Instead of a fair in a timely manner, what two were passionate about the PlayMobil was to unite their collections to ride in Villamuriel de Cerrato and then in Astudillo (Palencia) a gigantic and permanent exposure. Its theme dioramas are made with more than 70,000 pieces, many of them even with movement or lighting effects.

Most figures smile. They measure 7.5 centimeters. And almost all have the same hands of always. In prices there is no consensus, since there are figures that can be purchased for one euro but from there there is an endless list of prices based on the originality or exclusivity of the playmobil that one wants to acquire.

They are intergenerational because, being resistant, it is easy to inherit. They reproduce a thousand and one scenes, everyday, historical or the future, with Vikings, firefighters or astronauts as protagonists. And, evidently, they stimulate the imagination of large and small, since we have to invent movements and dialogues. Almost how to make movies but at home.

As a curiosity, If you want to visit the PlayMobil headquarters you will have to travel to Zindorf, in Germany. There are collector clubs. Firefighters and police are the most represented guilds. And if you wonder why we call them clicks the reason is very simple: because it is the noise they do when we are placing their pieces.