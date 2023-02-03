After almost 30 days since the coup acts in Brasilia, the siege closes against one of the suspects of facilitating and commanding terrorism to the Three Powers. Jair Bolsonaro was once again cited as articulating a coup against democracy. The testimony of Senator Marcos do Val (Podemos) to Veja, as well as to the Federal Police, place the former representative at the center of the investigation.

Here are some points that bring Bolsonaro closer to the suspicions of leading a coup d’état:

Draft found in Anderson Torres’ home

The Federal Police seized, in Torres’ house, a draft with threats of a coup, on January 10th. The document contained information about enacting a state of defense at the TSE headquarters, to reverse the election result after the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The entire plan would be commanded by the Bolsonaro government.

After the seizure of the document, Torres even claimed that it was leaked out of context.

“There was a pile of documents to be discarded in my house, where most likely the material described in the article was found. Everything would be taken to be shredded in due course at MJSP [Ministério da Justiça e Segurança Pública]. The aforementioned document was taken when I was not there,” he wrote on his Twitter account. twitter.

Everyone had the draft, said president of the PL

Valdemar Costa Neto, president of the PL – Bolsonaro’s party – said that members of the Jair Bolsonaro government had, in their homes, proposals similar to the “draft of the coup”, found in Torres’ house. In testimony to the PF, however, he withdrew the speech, saying that he used a “metaphor”.

Testimony by Marcos do Val

The same document was cited by Marcos do Val, a senator affiliated with Podemos. He declared that he received a proposal from Daniel Silveira, arrested this Thursday (2), to participate in anti-democratic actions. According to the congressman, who threatened to resign and then backed down, former president Jair Bolsonaro would have participated in the conversation and pressured him to participate.

“(…) at no time did the former president deny the plan or show opposition to the plan, remaining silent”, said the senator in the report to the PF.

Bolsonaro wanted to bug Alexandre de Moraes

Other information brought by the Podemos senator was that, when pressured by the former president to participate in an anti-democratic act, Do Val was encouraged to record conversations by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Silveira would have told Do Val, as the senator reported in an interview: “We would put a wire on you and have a team to support you, and you will have an audience with Alexandre de Moraes, and you lead the conversation to say that he is going beyond the lines of the Constitution. And we prevent Lula from taking over, and Alexandre will be arrested”.

Bolsonaro even claimed, after Do Val’s accusations, that the senator is playing a double game: according to columnist Igor Gadelha, he would have prints of conversations with Do Val that prove to be unrelated to coup acts; and that do Val had already reported to Moraes the former president’s intention to record him without consent.

Bolsonaro broke the silence

Do Val also said that at the end of the conversation he was in with Bolsonaro and Silveira, the former president said he would ‘wait for the answer’ about bugging Moraes, after the senator asked for time to think about the request.

The pressure wouldn’t have stopped there. In a message released by Do Val, Silveira wrote: “I already have wiretaps used by special operations. I have a receiving vehicle that can immediately reproduce in addition to recording and this operation is restricted to a circle of five people. Three were sitting today talking together.”

Former president is in the Moraes inquiry

Alexandre de Moraes responded to the request of the Attorney General’s Office and included Jair Bolsonaro in the investigation into coup acts. The request was presented in the investigation into the intellectual authorship of the violent protests of January 8, when supporters of the former president invaded and destroyed the headquarters of the three Powers, in Brasília.

Other investigations

Bolsonaro was already one of the targets of an inquiry by the digital militias. In a live made on July 29, 2021, he raised, without evidence, suspicion of fraud in the elections and flaws in the electronic ballot box. He also leaked information, in 2022, about an attack on the TSE, as concluded by the then Minister of the Court, Luís Roberto Barroso.

The former president’s desire to delegitimize the result of the democratic elections also continued after the October 30, when he was defeated by Lula. On November 22, the PL filed a lawsuit with the TSE in which it requested the annulment of the votes of more than half of the ballot boxes in the first round.