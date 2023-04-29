A woman holds bundles of Peruvian soles bills at an exchange center in Lima. Given Galdieri (Bloomberg)

The Peruvian case is the subject of study: it has had 11 presidents in little more than two decades and in that time its exchange rate increased by barely 8%. It is a volatile country in terms of its rulers and stable in terms of its currency. The specialized portal Bloomberg highlighted that the Peruvian sol is one of the four Latin American currencies that had the best performance against the dollar in 2022. It obtained an appreciation —increase in the price of one currency compared to another— of 4.79%. Although the sol has circulated in Peru since 1991 when it replaced the inti, the data acquires miraculous edges if one takes into account that in the nineties the country of César Vallejo registered the highest hyperinflation in the history of Latin America: 397%. How was this feat built? What is this strength due to in the midst of political turmoil?

Experts agree that, above all, it is due to two issues. First, provide independence and autonomy to the Central Reserve Bank (BCR), the institution in charge of preserving monetary stability, with the 1993 Constitution. Second, model an orderly treasury that is capable of controlling its fiscal balance. Founded in March 1922, the BCR is one of the organizations that arouses more credibility among the population, in the midst of the serious institutional crisis that the country is suffering.

Since 2006, the president of the BCR board of directors is Julio Velarde, a 71-year-old economist who is in his fourth consecutive term. Presidents change, but he remains. His leadership is a unanimous guarantee even for left-wing politicians like Vladimir Cerrón, general secretary of Peru Libre, the party that brought Pedro Castillo to power. “I suggested his permanence,” he said in 2021 when his continuity was on hold. The uncertainty in those days caused such a stir that, together with the financial nervousness generated by Castillo, the price of the dollar exceeded the barrier of four soles when it normally remains between 3.7 and 3.8. After Velarde’s decision to continue, the exchange rate returned to normal months later.

However, 2021 was a year of crisis. The largest capital flight of the last fifty years took place when funds equivalent to 7.4% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) left. Around 15 billion dollars. The BCR was forced to take the most drastic action in its history to lessen the impact: the sale of 17.6 billion dollars. One of the instruments it has to seek stability is exchange intervention, that is, the direct or indirect sale of dollars to large operators in the market to avoid abrupt changes. What is known as dirty float. A recipe that is not usually followed by peers in the region. In other, less atypical contexts, the intervention of the BCR is minimal, but surveillance is constant.

“Even if they don’t use it, the dollar gives people stability. How much is the dollar? It is one of the classic questions that we Peruvians ask ourselves every day. Because the hyperinflation of the eighties has remained in the psyche. It is a thermometer of how the country is doing”, says Paola Villar, editor of Bloomberg Online. Peru is a dual-currency country: you can save in soles and dollars. It is not like the dollarized Ecuador or Argentina, where there are restrictions to acquire the US currency.

Marco Ortiz, professor and researcher at the Department of Economics at the Universidad del Pacífico, notes that bad macroeconomic policies are a reflection of those that restrict people’s access to exchange and save their money freely. Measures contrary to the institution chaired by Velarde, chosen as the Central Banker of the Americas by the international magazine The Banker, from the Financial Times publishing group, for their work in 2021. “The Central Bank’s strategy was to regain people’s confidence in their own currency (the Peruvian sol) for 30 years and it was done without prohibiting the use of the substitute that is the dollar. It was convinced, it was not prohibited ”, he indicates.

One of the indicators of success is that the level of Peru’s international reserves is the highest in the region: 29% of GDP above Brazil (17.1%), Colombia (16.7%), Mexico (14 .1%), Chile (12.6%). In other words, there are a lot of bills in the vault. It is perhaps a lesson or a symptom of the great economic depression that the country suffered. “The task from the 1990s was to build reserves that in the 1980s were at negative levels. Of this totality of reserves, half corresponds to the exchange position of the BCR”, says Mario Guerrero, main economist of the Department of Economic Studies of Scotiabank.

One of the guidelines that characterizes the BCR is meritocracy. Marco Ortiz, who worked there as deputy manager for monetary policy design, says that he has a small payroll of approximately 50 officials, but with a high academic level. “The BCR must avoid political attacks on the bank and one way is to be very efficient in its human capital. For politicians who intend to increase public spending, an orderly BCR can be a big obstacle, ”he says.

In recent times, it has been reported that a sector of the Bolivian population, especially the one that borders Peru, on the border with the Puno region, is buying soles due to the shortage of dollars as a way to preserve their savings and their heritage. It makes sense: during 2023, the exchange rate from soles to dollars has moved by 1.1% (from 3,805 to 3,765). “Bolivia is going through a tight external liquidity. His government did not notify of the measures to remedy this situation and logically, when that happens, people try to take refuge in stable currencies like the sun. However, I believe that this is a very particular case, since I understand that the Central Bank is not implementing an internationalization policy”, explains Mario Guerrero.

After these incidents in Bolivia, social networks have begun to call the Peruvian sol the new Latin dollar. An exaggeration for specialists. “It makes sense to me that the sol begins to be a second strong currency for Bolivians. But that this is replicated in countries that are not border and that need soles to protect themselves from the devaluation of their currency does not seem to me, because the sol in the end continues to be the currency of an emerging country. As long as Peru does not leave the status of a developing country, it is a bit naive to say that the sol will be the next dollar”, remarks Paola Villar, from Bloomberg Online. Be that as it may, spontaneous recognition, excessive or not, ratifies the stability of the Peruvian currency. And the effort of an institution to calm the markets in a troubled country.

