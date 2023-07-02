DYou haven’t seen the AfD’s opponent, Nils Naumann, in Raguhn-Jeßnitz for days. Many don’t know him. Hannes Loth from the AfD, on the other hand, knows them. Almost every morning he stands for two hours in one of the three supermarket parking lots in the city, has coffee with him and is ready to talk. That goes down well, for example with the pharmacist in the old district of Raguhn. In the morning she can hardly wait to talk about the run-off election for the mayoral office, others have to take over the work at the counter.

“Not everyone here is right-wing,” she says. But Hannes Loth from the AfD at least knows what she’s doing locally. She calls him by his first name, Hannes. Hannes asked what she was doing. According to her own words, she has hardly anything to do with his opponent, the non-party Nils Naumann. Just as little with the previous mayor, who had to retire due to illness. The town hall is directly opposite the pharmacy. The woman thinks he could have come over. She leaves no doubt who she will choose. Hannes, the man from the AfD. The party finds them problematic, and they would have liked it better if he had resigned. But that’s the way it is.

When asked what distinguishes the AfD candidate, she has a clear answer. He cares. For example during the corona pandemic. The 41-year-old farmer, who has been a member of the state parliament in Saxony-Anhalt for the party since 2016, opened a test center. Completely unselfish, as the woman points out. “Of course he got something for that, but anyone could have done it. Hannes was here on site. He did it.” For the pharmacist, Loth is a doer. “We need people like that here.”

Everything is missing

It is not a mayoral election like any other in the small town in Saxony-Anhalt. For the first time in Raguhn-Jeßnitz, an AfD candidate has made it into the runoff, and he has a good chance of winning it this Sunday. In the first ballot, Loth got forty percent of the votes. Directly behind the non-party Nils Naumann. The CDU candidate was lagging behind at five percent. And there is no Social Democrat here. Just as little as a politician from the Greens.



If Loth wins, it would be the second time that an AfD politician has been elected to a municipal office, a week after the district elections in Sonneberg, Thuringia. For a long time, politicians thought something like this difficult to imagine. The AfD is the protest party, not one that can solve problems on the spot. So why is she chosen?







There is a lot that has been left behind in recent years. The administrative employee Ms. Schade from the Diakonie gives a few examples: There is no cycle path from the district of Raguhn to Jessnitz. An adolescent who wants to go to the youth club must either be driven by car or walk across the country road. Street lights in the city do not work. There is a lack of skilled workers. And there is no set square for the blackboard at school.